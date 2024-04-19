PWHL Minnesota allows late comeback to Montreal, fails to clinch playoff berth

MONTREAL – Laura Stacey and Kristin O'Neill scored late in the third period to lead PWHL Montreal to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

The victory denied PWHL Minnesota a playoff berth; the team could have clinched with a regulation victory. The team will have another chance to clinch a playoff berth Saturday at Ottawa.

O'Neill's second goal of the game and third of the season was the winner, coming with 46 seconds left in regulation. Stacey tied the score at 3-3 with 2:23 remaining.

Grace Zumwinkle, Kelly Pannek and Brooke Bryant scored in the second period for PWHL Minnesota. Bryant's first goal, at 10:47 of the second, came 84 seconds after Pannek tied the score at 2-2.

Maddie Rooney made 33 saves for Minnesota. Elaine Chuli stopped 25 shots for Montreal.