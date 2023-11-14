Purdy's risky TD pass vs. Jaguars gives Bayless ‘hope' for Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In Week 10, the 49ers routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 at EverBank stadium to snap a three-game losing streak.

For some odd reason on Monday's episode of "Undisputed," host and loud Cowboys fan Skip Bayless had his mind on a certain Brock Purdy touchdown pass he believes gives Dallas a chance against San Francisco in the NFL playoffs.

“There was one play in this game that gave me hope, because my wildest and fondest dream is that Dallas will get revenge on San Francisco in the postseason,” Bayless exclaimed to co-hosts Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson. “It was the first touchdown thrown by Brock Purdy. I’m saying, ‘What?’ This is desperate. He tries to go Brett Farve. ‘I’m just going to throw it up for grabs and hope [George] Kittle can go up and get it.’ And he airmails Kittle, and guess what [Brandon] Aiyuk found? He found a football right in his bread basket.”

BP finds BA for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/oDen5acVo3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

While Purdy’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Aiyuk against Jacksonville had nothing to do with the Cowboys, Bayless is right to question Purdy’s decision-making on the play, with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinking similarly.

“That was one of [Purdy’s] worst decisions I think he has made since he's been here," Shanahan explained to reporters postgame. "It took me a while to get over it, but I thanked him for the touchdown.”

Nonetheless, there is no correlation between Purdy’s throw and a potential rematch between the 49ers and Cowboys in the postseason.

Bayless also seems to forget the two teams’ Week 5 meeting at Levi’s Stadium, where Purdy and San Francisco embarrassed Dallas, winning 42-10.

On Monday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Bayless incidentally gave the 49ers their flowers.

“The 49ers poured it on [the Jaguars],” Bayless told Sherman and Johnson. “The 49ers made a statement yesterday. ‘We’re here. We’re back. Yeah, we had a three-game little skid there. But we got it back together on our bye week.’ So, I’m going to give you all of that.”

Bayless’ rejuvenated belief in the Cowboys’ ability to defeat the 49ers if they met in the playoffs has no science or value behind it, as the seasoned host acknowledged San Francisco’s strong performance this past Sunday.

Whether or not the 49ers and Cowboys meet again, a Purdy touchdown pass against the Jaguars won’t be a difference.

But who knows what lengths Bayless will go to connect dots throughout the rest of San Francisco’s season.

