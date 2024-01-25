Purdy, CMC among finalists for AP 2023 NFL MVP award originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's time to recognize the best players and coaches from the 2023 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, the Associated Press revealed the finalists for eight of their 2023 awards, and the 49ers were well-represented for three different accolades.

Now that we have the finalists, all eyes are set on the NFL Honors ceremony. The awards show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas, just days before Super Bowl LVIII takes place in the same city.

Here are all the finalists for the eight major awards (names listed alphabetically):

Most Valuable Player

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins wide receiver

Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Lions

John Harbaugh, Ravens

DeMeco Ryans, Texans

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

