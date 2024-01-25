Advertisement

Purdy, CMC among finalists for AP 2023 NFL MVP award

Logan Reardon
·2 min read
Purdy, CMC among finalists for AP 2023 NFL MVP award originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's time to recognize the best players and coaches from the 2023 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, the Associated Press revealed the finalists for eight of their 2023 awards, and the 49ers were well-represented for three different accolades.

Now that we have the finalists, all eyes are set on the NFL Honors ceremony. The awards show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas, just days before Super Bowl LVIII takes place in the same city.

Here are all the finalists for the eight major awards (names listed alphabetically):

Most Valuable Player

Offensive Player of the Year

  • Tyreek Hill, Dolphins wide receiver

  • Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback

  • CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver

  • Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

  • Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

  • Dan Campbell, Lions

  • John Harbaugh, Ravens

  • DeMeco Ryans, Texans

  • Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

  • Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

  • Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator

  • Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

  • Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator

  • Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

