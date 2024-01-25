Purdy, CMC among finalists for AP 2023 NFL MVP award
It's time to recognize the best players and coaches from the 2023 NFL regular season.
On Thursday, the Associated Press revealed the finalists for eight of their 2023 awards, and the 49ers were well-represented for three different accolades.
Now that we have the finalists, all eyes are set on the NFL Honors ceremony. The awards show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas, just days before Super Bowl LVIII takes place in the same city.
Here are all the finalists for the eight major awards (names listed alphabetically):
Most Valuable Player
Josh Allen, Bills quarterback
Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back
Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback
Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback
Offensive Player of the Year
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins wide receiver
Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back
Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback
Defensive Player of the Year
DaRon Bland, Cowboys cornerback
Maxx Crosby, Raiders defensive end
Myles Garrett, Browns defensive end
Micah Parsons, Cowboys linebacker
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions running back
Sam LaPorta, Lions tight end
Puka Nacua, Rams wide receiver
Bijan Robinson, Falcons running back
C.J. Stroud, Texans quarterback
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Will Anderson Jr., Texans defensive end
Jalen Carter, Eagles defensive tackle
Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback
Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle
Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks cornerback
Comeback Player of the Year
Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback
Damar Hamlin, Bills safety
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers quarterback
Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback
Coach of the Year
Dan Campbell, Lions
John Harbaugh, Ravens
DeMeco Ryans, Texans
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
Kevin Stefanski, Browns
Assistant Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator
Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator
Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator
