Purdue wins third European tour game with ease, defeats SKN St. Polten in Austria, 108-45

The Purdue basketball team easily improved to 3-0 on its European tour with a 108-45 win over SKN St. Polten in Austria on Friday.

Purdue began the game on a 15-0 run and didn't slow down from there. The 63-point margin of victory is the team's largest in a foreign-tour game during the Matt Painter era.

The Boilermakers were led by Mason Gillis, who scored 19 points and made 8 of 12 shot attempts. Trey Kaufman-Renn put up 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting. Myles Colvin added 15 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Gillis became the third different player to lead the team in scoring during the European tour.

Caleb Furst and Will Berg had 13 points each. Berg also had a team-high 9 rebounds. Braden Smith contributed 11 assists.

The Boilermakers made 44 of 73 shot attempts (60%) and 11 of 28 3-pointers (39%). The team had 33 assists and just 8 turnovers.

Purdue basketball: Tom Izzo wrote Gene Keady Hall of Fame endorsement: 'One of the icons in our profession.'

Purdue led 61-18 after halftime and by 84-37 after three quarters.

Over the course of three games, Kaufman-Renn leads Purdue in scoring and rebounding with 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers are shooting 53% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

Purdue will play BK Brno in the Czech Republic on Monday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Boilermakers win third European tour game with ease