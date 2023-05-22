WEST LAFAYETTE − A Purdue men's basketball alumni game is returning in August.

Additionally, the men's basketball program has announced is will compete in an 11-day, four-game European trip in August.

Saturday, Aug. 5 will mark the fifth men's basketball alumni game, taking place at 11 a.m. in Mackey Arena. Tickets will go on sale June 20 and range from $5-15.

Players and coaches for the alumni game will be announced in future weeks.

Also reported on Monday by CBS sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein is that Xavier will play at Purdue as part of the 2023 Gavitt Games.

Gold team coach Matt Painter shares a laugh with Gene Keady, coach of the Black team, following the Purdue Alumni basketball game Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Mackey Arena. Keady’s Black team defeated the Gold 101-91.

Gene Keady will be honored during the alumni game prior to his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Following the alumni game festivities, Purdue's current team will compete in an intrasquad scrimmage. The Monday following the alumni game and intrasquad scrimmage, Purdue will leave for Munich, Germany.

The Boilermakers will play four games, visiting Germany, Italy, Austria and Slovakia.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball announces return of alumni game, European trip