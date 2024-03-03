Purdue basketball 80, Michigan State 74: Matt Painter postgame
Matt Painter discusses the importance of Purdue’s 26th Big Ten men’s basketball championship.
Matt Painter discusses the importance of Purdue’s 26th Big Ten men’s basketball championship.
Zach Edey can become the first person to win back-to-back national player of the year awards since Ralph Sampson did so in 1982.
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Kylian Mbappé reportedly believed that PSG's manager was subbing him out in retribution.
Wake up, wake up — Dan Titus is back to help fantasy managers, this time to try and make the playoffs!
Staley will be taking on an assistant coach role on Kyle Shanahan's staff.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
The USC QB, who's the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, is opening the circle of trust on another key evaluation to a select few. Here's what it means for him, and perhaps the NFL Draft cycle.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.