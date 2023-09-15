Puka Nacua questionable, but Sean McVay is expecting him to play

After a stellar Week 1, Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua did not practice on Thursday with an oblique injury.

But it sounds as if he'll be out there when Los Angeles takes on San Francisco this Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay said before Friday's practice that Nacua will be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but the Rams are expecting him to play.

"We’re being smart with him," McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team's website. "You guys saw what a physical performance he had last week. He's been involved in every part of it. We just wanted to make sure that we're doing everything we can to get him feeling as good as possible by Sunday.

"Today's even more of an above-the-neck emphasis, which he will take part of. So we feel good about that. But we will list him as questionable."

Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards in his debut against the Seahawks.

The rest of Los Angeles' injury report will be released later on Friday.