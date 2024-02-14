PSG vs Real Sociedad LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

PSG vs Real Sociedad - LIVE!

PSG resume their latest bid to finally lift the Champions League trophy for the first time as they host Real Sociedad tonight. The Ligue 1 leaders have home advantage in the first leg of this last-16 tie, and must make it count before their trip to Spain next month.

Luis Enrique’s side are 11 points clear at the top of League 1, but it is their run in European that will define the season, and potentially the security of the Spaniard’s job. PSG have have been knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League in five of the past seven years and this could be Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to drag the club over the line. The Frenchman, who starts tonight after some doubt over his fitness, looks increasingly likely to join Real Madrid this summer.

Sociedad are not in particularly impressive form, having dropped down to seventh in La Liga though. They did though top their Champions League group before Christmas, ahead of Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

PSG vs Real Sociedad latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Parc des Princes

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSG team news: Mbappe starts

Real Sociedad team news: Oyarzabal misses out

Standard Sport prediction: PSG win

Atmosphere building...

19:26 , Matt Verri

Sociedad fans are inside the Parc des Princes nice and early!

Just over 30 minutes to go until kick-off and they are making all the noise.

PSG in strong form

19:17 , Matt Verri

PSG are now on a 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Impressive form, and it has seen them charge clear at the top of Ligue 1 - they now have an 11-point cushion.

It is the Champions League that will define their season, though. This is the competition that matters above all others to them.

(PA)

Mbappe starts!

19:07 , Matt Verri

As expected, Mbappe is indeed fit to start and he’s the main man up front for PSG tonight.

Donnarumma, Hakimi and Beraldo all back in the starting lineup, with Asensio and Ramos among those on the bench.

Big news for Sociedad is that Oyarzabal misses out on the squad completely. Significant blow for the visitors that he hasn’t recovered from injury.

PSG team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Danilo, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Emery, Fabian, Vitinha, Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Subs: Navas, Ugarte, Ramos, Asensio, Hernandez, Muani, Mukiele, Soler, Mbappe, Mayulu, Tenas

Real Sociedad team news

18:58 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan, Zubimendi, Merino, Brais, Barrene, Kubo, Silva

Subs: Marrero, Fraga, Zakharyan, De Zarate, Olasagasti, Sadiq, Pacheco, Turrientes, Magunazelaia, Marin, Aramburu

In the building!

18:53 , Matt Verri

Sociedad have arrived at the stadium - team news coming up in the next five minutes or so.

Enrique not thinking about Mbappe future

18:49 , Matt Verri

Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG remains up in the air.

It looks increasingly likely that he will leave in the summer, when his contract expires, and join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

That means tonight could be his final Champions League game on home soil for PSG, even if Luis Enrique refused to engage when that was put to him at a press conference.

“Potential (last game)? No,” the PSG boss replied. “That is not how I feel about it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sociedad top their group

18:38 , Matt Verri

Real Sociedad have been pretty unfortunate to draw PSG, having finished top of Group D.

The Spanish side edged out Inter Milan on goal difference, but they will not feel they have been particularly rewarded.

Sociedad are yet to taste defeat in the Champions League this season.

(Getty Images)

Tierney loving life in Spain

18:28 , Matt Verri

Kieran Tierney says he is unsure what the future holds for him at Arsenal.

Tierney is currently on loan at Real Sociedad for the season and is “absolutely loving it” at the Spanish club, though will miss tonight’s match due to injury.

The loan will expire at the end of the season and it is understood to not contain an option-to-buy clause.

But asked if his future leads back to Arsenal, the 26-year-old said: “It’s hard to say. I loved my time there and I still have two years on the contract. I am very grateful to Arsenal. I don’t know what's going to happen but I am absolutely loving it here.

“I feel I have adapted quite well and I hope I can return the faith the club have shown. This is a very, very talented squad with world-class players and so many have come from the academy. It’s an amazing story.”

Read his full quotes here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sociedad on the move!

18:19 , Matt Verri

The visitors are on their way to the Parc des Princes...

PSG just about make it through

18:11 , Matt Verri

It was far from convincing from PSG as they booked their place in the last-16 before Christmas.

They finished second in Group F, behind Borussia Dortmund and ahead of AC Milan on goal difference only.

A very fortunate 98th-minute penalty from Kylian Mbappe against Newcastle, in the penultimate group-stage match, proved the difference in the end.

(REUTERS)

Stage is set!

18:04 , Matt Verri

It’s a perfect night in Paris...

Standard Sport prediction

17:58 , Matt Verri

Perennial European underachievers PSG do not have an excuse not to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in three years. Arguably stronger than Sociedad in every position, a healthy first-leg win could even more the return leg next month a dead rubber.

PSG need to turn up to do so, of course, but have been building momentum and have not tasted defeat in any competition since November. That confidence will be key, especially against a Sociedad side without a win in four.

PSG to win, 2-0.

Real Sociedad team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Sociedad head to France on a run of 384 minutes without scoring a goal.

Mikel Oyarzabal is a major doubt to reinvigorate the attack after suffering a muscle injury earlier this month.

Hamari Traore, Robin Le Normand, Brais Mendez and Ander Barrenetxea were all rested for the weekend defeat at home to Osasuna, and should return here as La Real consider shuffling their pack.

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney leads their list of absentees.

Predicted Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Umar, Barrenetxea

(Getty Images)

PSG team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Paris Saint-Germain are confident Kylian Mbappe will be ready for tonight’s Champions League clash.

The French forward was left on the bench as PSG beat Lille on Saturday despite pre-game assertions that he was fit to play.

But coach Luis Enrique has insisted that Mbappe was available, even if he was ultimately not risked as Les Parisiens came from behind to win in Ligue 1.

“Kylian is fine, but we didn’t want to take any risks,” he told reporters. “If it was a final, he would have played, but he will be 100 per cent ready on Wednesday.”

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Beraldo, Danilo, Hernandez, Hakimi; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

(REUTERS)

How to watch PSG vs Real Sociedad

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of PSG vs Real Sociedad!

The Champions League has reached the knockout stages, and it’s the first leg of this last-16 tie tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Parc des Princes.