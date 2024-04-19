PSG loanee Ekitiké scores winner as Eintracht Frankfurt beats Augsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Hugo Ekitiké scored his first goal for Eintracht Frankfurt to help it to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Signed on a 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million) loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January, the center forward finally broke his duck in his 12th appearance.

Ekitiké’s goal was a low shot in off the post from 15 yards out. The strike an hour in came six minutes after Fares Chaibi canceled Ruben Vargas’ 13th-minute opener for Augsburg.

Omar Marmoush completed the scoring in stoppage time with a dramatic third. The Augsburg goalkeeper had gone forward for a corner kick and the clearance fell to Marmoush, who ran 70 yards to put the ball in the empty net.

The result opened a six-point gap between Frankfurt in sixth and Augsburg in seventh.

Frankfurt’s first win in five games further put the brakes on Augsburg’s recent good run.

