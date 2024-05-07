PSG fall apart in the Champions League again as Mats Hummels sends Dortmund into final

Kylian Mbappé and his Paris St-Germain team-mates, once again, have failed to win the European Cup after losing at home to Borussia Dortmund - AP/Lewis Joly

They brought flares and drums, banners and tifos. They brought a fresh generation of players, unscarred by the past. They brought Kylian Mbappe, the most formidable footballer on the planet. But still it was not enough for Paris St-Germain, a club so desperate for Champions League glory yet so unable to handle the decisive moments of this competition.

One day, PSG will manage to succeed in this tournament. There is simply too much money in this institution, and too much talent in this city, for them to fail forever. For now, though, the old shortcomings continue to linger, even with a new sense of direction at the club and with a younger, more likeable team on the pitch.

On paper, Luis Enrique’s side should have been far too good for Borussia Dortmund, currently ranked fifth in the Bundesliga. And yet, on the pitch, the Germans were the better organised and more decisive team. Edin Terzic’s side had inferior players but a greater collective strength, and they are fully deserving of their place in next month’s final.

This was a night for the likes of Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck, warriors in the Dortmund defence. A night for Julian Brandt, forever scheming in midfield. A night, too, for a certain Jadon Sancho, who started this season unable to make Manchester United’s bench and ends it in a Champions League final.

These are facts that say plenty about Sancho’s talent, which once again was evident in Paris, and also about United’s handling of that talent. Freed from the gloom of Old Trafford, Sancho is just 90 minutes away from lifting the continent’s most prestigious club trophy. Strange game, football.

Jadon Sancho helped to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet - Getty Images /Matthias Hangst

No such excitement for Mbappe, who will leave PSG without a Champions League trophy to his name. His critics — and there are plenty of those in the French capital — will argue that he therefore departs without a legacy.

That might be harsh but the point remains that PSG have craved European success more than anything else over the years, and that Mbappe has not been able to bring it to them. He ended the night here flat on his back in the Dortmund penalty area, unable to convert the final chance that had fallen his way.

It was an image that captured the pain of the occasion for PSG, who struck the woodwork four times in the second half alone, and this defeat will only strengthen the belief that a psychological deficiency exists within them. Six times in the last 10 years, they have exited the Champions League after losing the home leg of a knockout tie.

“In the two matches, we hit the woodwork six times but we did not score a goal,” said Luis Enrique. “Football is so unfair sometimes.”

On the other side, meanwhile, there was delight and disbelief. “How we won the game, no one will ask tomorrow,” said Dortmund’s Marco Reus, who was also part of the team that reached the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. “Shots against the post won’t matter tomorrow. What counts is that Borussia Dortmund is in the final again. Nobody expected this.”

There were moments, Terzic later said, in which Dortmund had to “suffer”. They proved remarkably adept at it, and kept another clean sheet after their 1-0 win in the first leg last week. They will not be favourites against either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid but, as they celebrated with a yellow corner of delirious German fans at the end here, they would not have cared. “The dream is not over yet,” said Terzic.

Many of PSG’s supporters had arrived more than an hour before kick-off, slamming their drums and singing their songs. They also produced an enormous tifo, which featured the entire team in cartoon form. As ever with PSG, no expense was spared.

A tifo of PSG players was displayed before kick off - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

Whether the lengthy build-up and fervent atmosphere actually helped the team, however, is another matter entirely, as the home side started brightly but soon lost their momentum. They were creating half-chances rather than big chances and then, for a while in the first half, they were creating no chances at all. Mbappe, especially, struggled badly.

After the break, the match turned on two pivotal moments. First, a dreadful miss by young Warren Zaire-Emery, the teenage sensation in PSG’s midfield. All alone at the back post, just a few yards from goal, he struck the post.

A few minutes later, at the other end, Hummels rose unmarked to attack a corner. The 35-year-old’s header was accurate and powerful, and suddenly the home side were hurtling towards despair. They had no choice but to attack, pouring forward, and hit the woodwork through Nuno Mendes, Mbappe and Vitinha. Those efforts said it all for PSG, luckless once again in the Champions League — and defeated once again at the crucial moment.

Dortmund reach Champions League final, As it happened

10:32 PM BST

Dream night for a boyhood fan

Boyhood Dortmund fan, Edin Terzić, has taken his team to a Champions League final.



Here he is in 2012 watching them win their last league title under Jürgen Klopp.



That concludes our coverage from Paris. Join us tomorrow for coverage of the second semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

10:26 PM BST

Rio Ferdinand reacts on TNT

This is unusual for Kylian Mbappe. We are accustomed to seeing him at the biggest stage. All through his career he has seemed to step up, but over the two legs he has been very subdued. You have to give Dortmund massive credit. They didn’t allow Mbappe to get one v one. Those big players find something when they get into a space. The chance at the end, the volley, that was a chance for him to being clinical. But, more credit goes to the team in yellow, Dortmund. The manager Edin Terzic deserves massive credit.

10:23 PM BST

Desolation for Mbappe in his final European match for PSG

Kylian Mbappe looks back as he walks off the field at the end - Getty Images/Franck Fife

10:15 PM BST

Colossal display by Hummels

Mats Hummels' game by numbers vs. PSG [RANK]:



10 clearances [🥇]

7/9 duels won [🥇]

4/4 tackles won [🥇]

3 interceptions [🥇]

2 blocks

1 goal [🥇]



10:11 PM BST

WATCH: The moment Dortmund booked their place in the final

BORUSSIA DORTMUND REACH THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL! 🏆



10:05 PM BST

So much talent, so little to show for it

09:57 PM BST

Dortmund are Wembley bound!

The German side have reached the final for the third time in their history. It means Jadon Sancho will play in the final.

Which Englishman will join him – Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham?

09:54 PM BST

FULL TIME: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

It’s all over in the Paris. It is a stunning upset. The PSG players collapse to the ground. The Dortmund players sprint to the small pocket of fans on the far side in delight.

What a performance.

09:51 PM BST

90+3mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

90 seconds to go...

09:51 PM BST

90+1mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

PSG want a penalty after Mbappe goes down. Replays show Schlotterbeck was leaning heavily on him but not enough for a late lifeline for the home side.

09:49 PM BST

90mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Four minutes added. PSG need a miracle.

09:48 PM BST

88mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

OH MY GOODNESS.

PSG hit the bar again. Stunning shot by Vitinha, completely beats Kobel but the ball rattles the bar and gets cleared.

Unbelievable that PSG haven’t scored yet.

09:47 PM BST

87mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Woodwork again for PSG. This time Mbappe, who had to do better but his shot is tipped onto the bar by Kobel.

The ball just won't go in the net for PSG...



Kylian Mbappe hits the woodwork ⛔️



09:44 PM BST

85mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Change for Dortmund:

Off: Brandt

On: Nmecha

09:43 PM BST

84mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Hakimi shoves Schlotterbeck aggressively on the touchline after the defender tried to waste time.

More ill-discipline from PSG. Would not be shocked to see one of their players lose it before full time.

09:40 PM BST

81mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Mbappe forces a near post save from Kobel. He timed his run perfectly but should have gone for the far post.

09:38 PM BST

80mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Into the final 10 minutes we go. Dortmund have been exceptional defensively and deserved their luck so far.

09:36 PM BST

76mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Dortmund have the ball in the back of the PSG net again through Hummels but his flicked shot is ruled out for offside.

09:35 PM BST

75mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Dembele goes flying into a tackle on Schlotterbeck. He wins the ball but it was a wild challenge, full of frustration.

Change for PSG:

Off: Zaire Emery

On: Lee

09:33 PM BST

73mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

PSG need two goals just to force extra time. And they are forcing everything at the moment. Mbappe shoots over from a low percentage position.

He has been poor today but credit to Dortmund for marking him out of the game so far...

09:29 PM BST

69mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Five at the back now for Dortmund. They are desperate to protect what they have as we enter the final quarter of this tie.

09:26 PM BST

67mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Change for Dortmund:

Off: Sancho

On: Sule

09:26 PM BST

65mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

WOW. Dembele goes on a mazy run and is brought down in the box by Hummels. Referee Orsato gives a penalty then changes his mind to say the foul was outside the box.

PSG players are incensed. VAR looks at it and backs the referee’s decision. Huge call.

The resulting free kick from Asensio is blocked and the ball is cleared.

Ousmane Dembele was centimetres away from winning a penalty for PSG 📏



09:23 PM BST

62mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Double change for PSG:

Off: Ruiz and Ramos

On: Barcola and Asensio

Sabitzer booked for dragging down Barcola.

09:21 PM BST

60mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

MENDES HITS THE POST.

So close from the left back. His shot cannons off the post and goes away to safety. Goalkeeper was well beaten.

That’s the fourth time PSG have hit the post across the two legs.

That hit from Nuno Mendes 🤯



PSG hit the woodwork for the 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 time in the #UCL semi-finals! 🎯



09:19 PM BST

59mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Positive and direct play from Vitinha to burst forward toward the Dortmund box, he lays it off to Ramos but his effort is poor and the ball sails over the bar.

09:17 PM BST

57mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

PSG players are losing their discipline here. Completely rattled by that goal for the visitors.

09:14 PM BST

55mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2)

Change for Dortmund:

Off: Adeyemi

On: Reus

09:10 PM BST

50mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 1 (agg; 0-2) GOAL

HUMMELS FOR DORTMUND.

Careless play by Marquinhos to concede a corner. From the resulting set piece, Hummels gives Beraldo a little push and meets the ball cleanly to head past Donnarumma.

Big problems for PSG now.

MATS HUMMELS FIRES DORTMUND AHEAD! 👀



09:08 PM BST

48mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

WOW. Huge miss by Zaire Emery.

Mbappe cross into the box after a short corner, the ball glances off Sabitzer’s head and Ramos fails to get a clean touch on it. The ball flies to the far post when Zaire Emery is in space but his shot hits the outside of the post when it should be in the back of the net.

09:05 PM BST

47mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Jadon Sancho completed more take-ons (3) than any other player in the first half vs. PSG, while no player won possession more times (6).



09:03 PM BST

Second half: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

We are back underway. No changes from either team. PSG have to find a goal from somewhere.

09:02 PM BST

An interesting spectator at the Parc des Princes

Former Manchester United forward and manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer looks on - Getty Images/Odd Andersen

08:56 PM BST

How important will this be when all is said and done?

Karim Adeyemi picks up the ball in his own half but fails to convert the chance ⚡️#UCL pic.twitter.com/qxbrGseHe8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 7, 2024

08:48 PM BST

Half-time: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

All square at the break. Dortmund’s first leg lead is still intact and they are 45mins from Wembley. Work to do for PSG to avoid more Champions League heartbreak.

08:47 PM BST

45mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

One minute of added time.

08:44 PM BST

42mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Credit to Dortmund for restricting PSG largely to shots from distance. They will be very pleased if they can get into half time with the scoreline still level.

08:42 PM BST

38mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Fullkrug is down for Dortmund and in need of treatment. But the referee doesn’t appear to let a physio come on to the field.

Dortmund kicked the ball out on the far side deep in their half. A bit of gamesmanship from Ramos as he kicks the ball out near the corner flag. Dortmund players are unimpressed and a few players square up but it all calms down.

Desperate stuff from Ramos.

08:38 PM BST

34mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Massive moment in this tie. Dortmund break through Adeyemi. The winger approaches the box, shifts the ball to his left and shoots but Donnarumma gets down low to make the save and the ball is cleared.

First clear opportunity of the match and a clear sign of the threat Dortmund pose.

Kylian Mbappe (right) in action against Julian Ryerson - Shutterstock/Teresa Suarez

08:33 PM BST

30mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

First time tonight that PSG comes alive. Mendes and Mbappe combine down the right, the latter drives inside but can’t get a shot off so he lays it off and the ball eventually finds its way to Dembele who shoots wildly over the bar from a difficult angle.

Poor effort.

08:30 PM BST

27mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Home fans starting to get a bit frustrated with Dembele. The winger is well known for his inconsistency and so far tonight, he has been erratic on the ball. But he keeps showing for the ball which is positive and not hiding.

08:26 PM BST

23mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Haven’t seen much from Mbappe so far and that will delight the away team. The quieter he is, the better for them.

08:21 PM BST

19mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Ryerson blasts a shot into the side netting after good hold up play by Fullkrug. The German side have definitely settled into the match and are now enjoying 53 per cent of possession.

08:19 PM BST

16mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

First 15 mins safety navigated by Dortmund which should please their manager Terzic on the bench.

Sancho yet to have the same joy tonight that he had against Mendes last week.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is spoken to by Edin Terzic - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

08:17 PM BST

14mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Getting Adeyemi into space will be vital for Dortmund. He has the pace to frighten that PSG defence, especially on the counter attack.

08:12 PM BST

10mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Dortmund need to dig deep and hang on here. PSG are going at 100mph and being backed by their supporters.

Some composure on the ball needed.

08:08 PM BST

6mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

First sight at goal for Mbappe. A cross from Dembele is headed high into the air and falls to the PSG star but his effort is comfortably saved by Kobel.

08:06 PM BST

4mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

High intensity start from PSG, as expected. Kobel in the Dortmund goal has been tested with a couple of crosses from Hakimi.

08:03 PM BST

2mins: PSG 0 Dortmund 0 (agg; 0-1)

Kylian Mbappe may be PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer but he is not universally loved by the supporters here, in large part because of his near-constant flirting with Real Madrid over the years. With the end of Mbappe’s PSG career now just a few weeks away, this is the Frenchman’s chance to leave on the highest of highs.

His move to Real Madrid is all but confirmed, and there remains the very real prospect that his last game for PSG could be against Madrid in the Champions League final.

08:01 PM BST

Kick Off: PSG vs Dortmund

PSG get the match underway.

08:00 PM BST

Here we go!

The teams are out and it is a raucous atmosphere in the Parc des Princes.

07:55 PM BST

‘PSG are just strolling about’

It’s quite striking how relaxed the PSG warm-up has been. They’re just strolling about, having some shots, standing around. Dortmund were out a good 10 minutes earlier than the home side and went through all sorts of intense drills.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels warms up - Shutterstock/Teresa Suarez

07:51 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Zaire Emery, Vitinha, Fabian, Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe.

Subs: Navas, Ugarte, Asensio, Danilo Pereira, Lee, Muani, Mukiele, Carlos Soler, Barcola, Skriniar, Zague, Tenas.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug.

Subs: Ozcan, Nmecha, Haller, Reus, Wolf, Moukoko, Malen, Sule, Meyer, Laurenz Lotka, Watjen, Bynoe-Gittens.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

07:44 PM BST

‘Biggest match of Jadon Sancho’s career’

Edin Terzic, the Borussia Dortmund head coach, reckons this could be the biggest match of Jadon Sancho’s career. It is hard to argue with that assessment. In terms of natural talent, this is the stage that Sancho was born to grace — as he demonstrated so beautifully in the first leg last week.

There are so many unanswered questions about Sancho’s medium and long-term future but tonight is all about this moment and this opportunity for the 24-year-old to prove he belongs at the highest level of the game.

07:37 PM BST

The last dance for a Dortmund legend?

Dortmund forward Marco Reus warms up - Shutterstock/Teresa Suarez

07:26 PM BST

‘PSG’s boisterous ultras’

Much of the build-up in Paris has focused on the atmosphere that will be created at the Parc des Princes tonight. PSG want this competition more than any other and their supporters, especially their boisterous ultras, are evidently in the mood to help in any way they can. The singing and drumming started more than 75 minutes before kick-off and it’s already very, very loud in here.

Paris St Germain fans with flares outside the stadium before the match - Reuters/Johanna Geron

07:18 PM BST

Will tonight be Kylian Mbappe’s last Champions League match for PSG?

We’re confident we’ll come back from that score and qualify for the final,

Kylian Mbappe arrives at the stadium - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

07:07 PM BST

Starting teams announced

06:56 PM BST

Suited and booted!

06:47 PM BST

Can PSG bounce back from first-leg defeat?

Hello and welcome to coverage from Paris of the Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Last week, Dortmund earned a 1-0 lead courtesy of a fine strike by Niclas Füllkrug. Dortmund have never won at PSG in their previous three visits, and their last match at Parc de Princes ended in a 2-0 loss during the group stage in September.

A similar result would put the Ligue 1 side into the final but manager Luis Enrique says his players will not be going all out to score twice.

“The aim isn’t to win by two goals, but to win, if you think you have to score two goals that seems like a big target,” Enrique said.

“We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don’t need to score right away, we just want to win the game. You could score twice in two minutes, but you could also concede a goal.

“We have to be 100 per cent focused on attack and defence. If we concede a goal, it is not serious, we have to stay calm. If we score twice very quickly, our opponents will have to react. It will be an even game with a high level of play on and off the ball, so it will be tough for both teams.”

For Dortmund, coach Edin Terzic says his players need to be even better than they were in the first leg.

“We showed a good game last week, which gave us that little lead. But that performance probably won’t be enough to get us into the final,” Terzic told reporters.

“We have to do everything together, with a good plan, with a good idea. Paris will certainly do better than last week. We want to earn this ticket to the final. We’ll tackle that together.”

