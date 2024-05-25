'Proud' Kinghorn stars as Toulouse lift Champions Cup

Blair Kinghorn kicked four penalties to help Toulouse to Champions Cup glory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [Getty Images]

Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn admits he could not have dreamed of a better debut season with Toulouse after playing a key role in their thrilling Champions Cup final win over Leinster.

Kinghorn became the first Scot in four years to lift the trophy, kicking four penalties as Toulouse prevailed 31-22 in extra time to clinch their sixth European title.

The 27-year-old joined the French champions in December after they paid his hometown club Edinburgh a six-figure fee to buy out his contract.

"If you'd told me in November I'd be a Champions Cup winner, I'd not believe you and now here I am. Proud to be part of this team," Kinghorn told ITV4.

"It's unbelievable, I'm lost for words. I'm absolutely exhausted, the boys put in a hell of a shift.

"We dug in so deep and that second half of extra time was enormous from us. We talked about staying together. We wanted to do something that had never been done before, six stars. We dug in at the end and we've got the win."

Kinghorn has been a vital figure in Toulouse's European run, starting all 12 of his appearances and scoring five tries.

"It's a bit crazy, it hasn't sunk in yet. It's mental, I still can't believe it. I've never beaten Leinster in my nine years at Edinburgh so it does feel good," he added to TNT Sports.

"It's a great environment to grow and develop as a rugby player. To be given a shot to start in a European Cup final is something I never thought would happen. You come in every day, you have to work hard for your position and for the team."