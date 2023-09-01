Projecting the Jaguars’ 2023 depth chart after 53-man cuts

The Jacksonville Jaguars trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday and did some roster tweaks Thursday, but the team hasn’t released a depth chart ahead of a Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts next week.

Most of it isn’t too difficult to figure out, though.

With the Jaguars’ 2023 regular season just about a week away from getting started, here’s our projection of what the starting lineup will look like and which players are first in line for backup duties:

Quarterback

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There won’t be any quarterback controversy — at least not at the top of the depth chart — in Jacksonville anytime soon. Lawrence, 23, will be the starter for the foreseeable future.

Beathard’s job as the backup doesn’t seem to be in danger either. The Jaguars like him as the No. 2 and his contract runs through the end of the 2024 season.

Running back

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Etienne secured his spot at No. 1 last season when he supplanted James Robinson, and it didn’t take long for third-round rookie Bigsby to lock up No. 2.

The question in August was whether it’d be Johnson or Hasty at No. 3. While the latter held down the spot on the training camp depth chart, it was Johnson who got the second-team snaps in the preseason finale and appears set to be the third back.

Wide receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk and Zay Jones were the starting duo a year ago, but the introduction of Ridley — a true No. 1 with the potential to be a top 10 player at his position — pushes them down to Nos. 2 and 3.

Agnew and Tim Jones are returning vets who will likely get the nod over the pair of rookies in the receiving corps. Cooks showed much more in preseason than Washington and looks like the first-year player more capable of making an immediate impact.

Tight end

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Engram received an extension in the offseason that made him one of the highest paid tight end in the NFL and ensures he’ll be No. 1 on the depth chart for a while.

It’s a tough call for No. 2, though. Farrell has made steady improvements and showed a lot with the first-team offense in preseason. But the Jaguars won’t wait long to make Strange, a second-round rookie, a significant part of the offense.

Offensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle:

Walker Little Blake Hance

Left guard:

Center:

Luke Fortner Tyler Shatley

Right guard:

Brandon Scherff Tyler Shatley

Right tackle:

The starting lineup of Little, Bartch, Fortner, Scherff, Harrison is pretty obvious — at least, while Cam Robinson is serving a four-game suspension.

The backup situation … well, it’s a little goofy.

Jacksonville values versatility among its linemen and have that in their three reserves: Shatley, Hance, and Van Lanen. All three have played multiple positions and the Jaguars could slot each of them in just about anywhere.

Defensive line

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Defensive end:

Defensive tackle:

Folorunso Fatukasi Angelo Blackson

DaVon Hamilton, who landed on injured reserve Thursday, and Raymond Vohasek, who was waived Tuesday, were the only nose tackles on the depth chart at the end of preseason.

With those two out of action, the most logical solution is for Fatukasi to take over in the middle with Robertson-Harris and Gotsis starting on each side.

Outside linebacker

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker isn’t hard to figure out with two top 10 draft picks in the starting lineup.

Jaguars coaches have been very clear that Chaisson will be the third pass rusher in 2023, and that leaves fifth-round rookie Abdullah as the fourth option.

Inside linebacker

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars have high hopes for the starting duo of Oluokun and Lloyd, and they have a solid backup in 2022 third-rounder Muma.

With rookie Ventrell Miller on injured reserve, it’s Quarterman at No. 4 with Johnson, primarily a special teamer, unlikely to see much time, if any, on defense.

Cornerback

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The Jaguars discovered during the 2022 season that Williams is much more suited for playing outside than in the slot. That solved two problems because the team also found Herndon thrived inside.

Junior’s impressive camp and preseason should make him the Jaguars’ top option as a dime corner, while Brown is probably better suited to be a backup on the outside.

Safety

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Strong safety:

Free safety:

Andre Cisco Daniel Thomas Antonio Johnson (rookie)

Jenkins and Cisco were the starting duo last year and they will be again in 2023.

You should still expect to see Wingard get snaps, though, as he’s developed into a handy Swiss Army knife for the Jaguars secondary. It may not be long until the team starts using Johnson, a versatile fifth-round pick, in a similar do-everything role as well.

Special teams

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Punter: Logan Cooke

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik

Kick returner:

Jamal Agnew Parker Washington

Punt returner:

Jamal Agnew Parker Washington

There is no mystery for any of the special teams positions, and there hasn’t been since May when McManus took over kicking duties from Riley Patterson.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire