Projected Vikings defensive depth chart following initial 53-man roster
The Minnesota Vikings released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and it’s becoming more clear who the Vikings will be entering the season with against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Since cutdown day, the Vikings have added two players, but both of them are on offense in running back Myles Gaskin and offensive tackle. They have yet to address a defense that has some holes still remaining.
There is still plenty of time for the Vikings to officially set their depth chart going into week one. As the roster currently sits, here is what the depth chart is poised to look like on defense.
Defensive end
Starters: Dean Lowry, Harrison Phillips
Backups (in order): Jonathan Bullard; Jaquelin Roy
This room isn’t as deep as it’s been in years past. There is talent at the top in Lowry and Phillips but the depth could be better. The Vikings could use another talented player to strengthen the room.
Nose tackle
Starter: Khyiris Tonga
Backups (in order): Jaquelin Roy
Tonga is going to be the steady player at nose tackle and his pass rushing prowess will make a difference. Roy isn’t the size of a standard nose tackle, but he plays like one and will be a good pass rush 1T.
Outside linebacker/Edge rusher
Starters: Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport
Backups (in order): D.J. Wonnum; Patrick Jones II; Andre Carter II
The edge room is going to see some rotations, including three players at a time. Hunter and Davenport are going to get the most playing time but don’t be surprised to see a lot of Jones, as he has steadily improved through the course of his career and in training camp.
Inside linebacker
Starters: Brian Asamoah II, Jordan Hicks
Backups (in order): Ivan Pace Jr.; Troy Dye
Linebacker is relatively cut and dry. Hicks is going to start no matter what and Asamoah is going to be his running mate. The way Pace played and performed during training camp could push him to one of those spots with a great start to the season.
Outside cornerback
Starters: Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans
Backups (in order): Mekhi Blackmon; Andrew Booth Jr.; NaJee Thompson
Cornerback doesn’t have a lot of question marks in terms of how the team views them. Murphy is the alpha of the group with Evans being the clear number two. Booth is the wild card here. He could end up as the best player in the room or the worst. We just don’t know what he will be at this point.
Nickel cornerback
Starter: Mekhi Blackmon
Backups (in order): Jay Ward
This was known from the first day that pads went on during training camp. Blackmon took the first team nickel reps and never looked back. Murphy is still expected to play in the slot, but Blackmon is the third cornerback.
Safety
Starters: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum
Backups (in order): Josh Metellus; Lewis Cine; Jay Ward; Theo Jackson
The safety room is both deep and solid in who is a starter or a backup. The real intrigue is how these players will get used and rotated throughout the course of the game. Smith is going to be expected to play heavy snaps, but the rest of the guys look to be rotating in some way, shape or form.