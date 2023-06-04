Projected Arizona Wildcats basketball roster for 2023-2024 season

The Arizona Wildcats will have a formidable and deep college basketball roster this coming season, much like USC.

With UCLA’s Jaylen Clark staying in the NBA draft, the Bruins very clearly are behind Arizona and USC in terms of overall roster quality and depth. Colorado will have a formidable roster which might mount a challenge, but ultimately, most college basketball experts think Arizona and USC have the two best rosters in the Pac-12 heading into the summer.

For that reason, we’re going to share with you the projected Arizona roster for the coming season. Look at this roster and evaluate it. You’ll have a basis for comparison with USC, Bronny James, Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and the rest of the Trojans.

Here’s the collection of players likely to comprise Arizona’s core rotation of players under head coach Tommy Lloyd next season:

CALEB LOVE

Caleb Love chose Arizona over Gonzaga and Texas, and this is a massive get for Tommy Lloyd’s program.

PELLE LARSSON

Pelle Larsson decided to return to Arizona for another year, and he should see a ton of playing time in 2023-2024.

JADEN BRADLEY

Jaden Bradley transferred from Alabama and should see heavy minutes for the Wildcats.

KESHAD JOHNSON

Mar 26, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Keshad Johnson (0) reacts to the win against Creighton Bluejays at the NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Keshad Johnson was a part of that magical SDSU Final Four team. He was considering Kentucky and USC as well before going to Arizona. He should flourish in an offense-heavy system.

KYLAN BOSWELL

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) passes the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kylan Boswell returned to Arizona and should get a lot more minutes after a number of departures from the roster, including Kerr Kriisa.

OUMAR BALLO

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Keeshawn Kellman (32) dunks over Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats always have a talented center, and this time it is Oumar Ballo. He should make a significant jump this season given his considerable experience.

HENRI VEESAAR

Jan 5, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA;Washington Huskies guard Noah Williams (24) drives to the net against Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13) in the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Henri Veesaar is another Zona post player who has a ton of potential, so it will be interesting to see his workload next season.

DYLAN ANDERSON

Jan 12, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Tyler Bilodeau (10) shoots the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Dylan Anderson (44) during the first half at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Anderson played sparingly, but the 7-foot forward has a lot of potential and just needs the opportunity to play.

TAUTVILAS TUBELIS

Feb 4, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) encourages the crowd to cheer for forward Tautvilas Tubelis (20) to get into the game in the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Can he fill the shoes of Azuolas? Most likely not, but he will have a role on the team and will be a needed depth piece at some point.

KJ LEWIS

El Paso Boys All-City Basketball Player of Year Chapin’s KJ Lewis poses for a photo Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Downtown El Paso.

KJ Lewis is the prized freshman entering the fold, but with so much talent, his usage in Year 1 might be limited. Tommy Lloyd has a lot of mouths to feed. It’s a complication, but it’s a very good problem — let’s put it that way.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire