Projected Arizona Wildcats basketball roster for 2023-2024 season
The Arizona Wildcats will have a formidable and deep college basketball roster this coming season, much like USC.
With UCLA’s Jaylen Clark staying in the NBA draft, the Bruins very clearly are behind Arizona and USC in terms of overall roster quality and depth. Colorado will have a formidable roster which might mount a challenge, but ultimately, most college basketball experts think Arizona and USC have the two best rosters in the Pac-12 heading into the summer.
For that reason, we’re going to share with you the projected Arizona roster for the coming season. Look at this roster and evaluate it. You’ll have a basis for comparison with USC, Bronny James, Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and the rest of the Trojans.
Here’s the collection of players likely to comprise Arizona’s core rotation of players under head coach Tommy Lloyd next season:
CALEB LOVE
Caleb Love chose Arizona over Gonzaga and Texas, and this is a massive get for Tommy Lloyd’s program.
PELLE LARSSON
Pelle Larsson decided to return to Arizona for another year, and he should see a ton of playing time in 2023-2024.
JADEN BRADLEY
Jaden Bradley transferred from Alabama and should see heavy minutes for the Wildcats.
KESHAD JOHNSON
Keshad Johnson was a part of that magical SDSU Final Four team. He was considering Kentucky and USC as well before going to Arizona. He should flourish in an offense-heavy system.
KYLAN BOSWELL
Kylan Boswell returned to Arizona and should get a lot more minutes after a number of departures from the roster, including Kerr Kriisa.
OUMAR BALLO
The Wildcats always have a talented center, and this time it is Oumar Ballo. He should make a significant jump this season given his considerable experience.
HENRI VEESAAR
Henri Veesaar is another Zona post player who has a ton of potential, so it will be interesting to see his workload next season.
DYLAN ANDERSON
Dylan Anderson played sparingly, but the 7-foot forward has a lot of potential and just needs the opportunity to play.
TAUTVILAS TUBELIS
Can he fill the shoes of Azuolas? Most likely not, but he will have a role on the team and will be a needed depth piece at some point.
KJ LEWIS
KJ Lewis is the prized freshman entering the fold, but with so much talent, his usage in Year 1 might be limited. Tommy Lloyd has a lot of mouths to feed. It’s a complication, but it’s a very good problem — let’s put it that way.