The problem with Clemson football is not using the transfer portal, says JD PicKell

It’s been three seasons since Clemson made the College Football Playoff. Granted, those three years, the Tigers finished with records nearly any team in the country would be happy to have, but Clemson has been to the playoffs more than any team in the country except Alabama, six years in a row.

Elite success breeds high expectations, and Clemson hasn’t lived up to it in some peoples’ eyes, especially in the national media.

The host of On3 Sports’ “The Hard Count,” JD PicKell, illustrates it perfectly. “If you want to keep enjoying these champagne problems, if you want to keep enjoying champagne,” Clemson needs to continue making the playoffs. His suggestion to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers is to use the transfer portal.

“Dabo not using the portal isn’t a new thing. Nobody was complaining about him not using the portal when they were reeling off college football playoff appearances, but the fact they’ve missed the college football playoff, now, the last three seasons. It’s becoming more of a talking point, becoming more of an issue… “It’s no longer the situation in college football where you can maybe use the portal, maybe not use the portal. It’s not an option anymore. Everyone and their mama that is winning at a high level is utilizing the transfer portal…”

Going a step further, PicKell makes the point that the teams Clemson is losing to are teams that make a point to utilize the portal. Of the Tigers’ four losses in 2023, NC State had the least incoming transfers with six. Duke had 9, FSU had 12, and Miami had a whopping 17.

PicKell also points out that the transfers, themselves, are making a difference against Clemson. “Keon Coleman made the game-winning grab for a touchdown. He was a guy that was in the portal that Clemson, I’m sure, very much could have made a play for.”

Florida State comes back and knocks off Clemson in overtime. Keon Coleman’s second touchdown proves the game-winner. The Opelousas Catholic product finishes with five catches for 86 yards — a 17.2yd avg. — and two scores.pic.twitter.com/55JHP3N1wB — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) September 23, 2023

Swinney is hesitant to use the transfer portal because of its potential effect on the culture. But PicKell doesn’t believe the culture has to suffer. Instead, he thinks of the portal as an “apology” for missing on high school recruiting.

“The portal is like an apology. Hey, we missed on this kid. Hey, we missed at this position. Hey, we don’t have enough depth here. Let’s go to the portal and remedy that.”

Clemson has 12 outgoing transfers to one incoming. That by itself is not sustainable. Sure, they can fill the vacancies with high school recruits, but to what end? Every team in the country is recruiting high school prospects. Clemson won’t get every player they want and will have to settle for less talented players.

Future teams will increasingly become less talented and younger if the Tigers don’t start using the transfer portal. With Clemson trying to leave the ACC to, assumedly, the SEC or Big Ten, that won’t be a recipe for success. Quality team depth and experience will matter.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire