Pro Football Focus: Kendrick Bourne has most valuable veteran contract for Patriots

The New England Patriots brought in a major addition to the team last offseason by signing Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne, 26, spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and he only surpassed 500 yards in a season one time. The Patriots were taking a risk by signing him to a three-year, $15 million contract — but, it worked out perfectly. He finished last season with 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Not only did Bourne add value on the field, he was a huge locker room player who lifted the Patriots’ energy in practice and games. New England spent a ton of money last offseason and Bourne was likely the best veteran contract that was picked up.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger put together a list of the best veteran contracts for each NFL team and Bourne landed on his for the Patriots.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the Patriots have a handful of smart deals to choose from. Edge defender Matthew Judon, tackle Trent Brown and safety Jabrill Peppers could all easily outplay their respective contracts in 2022, granted the discounts for Brown and Peppers also come with some risk, as Brown has had issues keeping his weight down and Peppers is coming off a torn ACL. Nevertheless, Bourne was simply a slam-dunk signing in the 2021 offseason after he didn’t get the opportunity to fully display his skills in a crowded San Francisco 49ers wide receiver group to start his career.

The Patriots’ wide receiver room is now crowded with competition following the addition of DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. Regardless, Bourne and Jakobi Meyers should still sit at the top of the depth chart.

