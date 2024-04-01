Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at age of 35

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis, a first-round pick in the 2009 draft, has died at the age of 35.

Police found Davis’s body on Monday morning in a house in Southwest Ranches, a suburban community in the Miami area.

“Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased,” Davie Police Department said in a statement. “We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis age 35. Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved.”

Davis, who was known for his thoughtful and quiet demeanour, had a superb college career at Illinois before he was picked in the first-round of the 2009 draft by the Miami Dolphins. In 2012 he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts where he enjoyed his best years in the NFL, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015. His final season came with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where he gained attention when he announced his retirement at half-time of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches,” he said at the time. “But I hold myself to a standard. Mentally, I always expect myself to play at a high level. But physically, I know today that isn’t possible, and I had an honest moment with myself … it’s more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late. This was an overwhelming decision, but I’m at peace with myself and my family.”

Jim Irsay, the principal owner of the Colts, paid tribute to Davis on Monday.

“Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family,” Irsay wrote on X.

The Colts described him in a statement as someone who “carried a smile and positive energy every day”.

Davis came from a football family: his brother Vernon played tight end for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington and was also a two-time Pro Bowler. The pair were raised by their grandmother alongside their four other siblings in Washington DC. In 2015 Davis married his girlfriend, Megan Harpe.

Davis became CEO of a Florida wellness spa after his retirement and said he had no regrets about his decision to walk away from football.

“Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something,” he told ESPN in 2019. “But I was actually fine. I was totally fine. And I’m totally fine today.”