Prize money: What Knapp and Co. earned at Mexico Open

In his first four starts as a PGA Tour rookie, Jake Knapp had made three cuts and earned $546,932. Sunday, he won the Mexico Open at Vidanta and pocketed $1,458,000.

Here's a look at what Knapp and those who made the cut in Vallarta collected.