  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Priority fantasy baseball pickups: Logan Gilbert, come on down

Andy Behrens
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Callup season is upon us, friends. If you aren't adding and dropping *this week*, then why did you even sign up for the game? The real fun in this enterprise is in the pickups. Everyone knows this.

We gave you a preview of the Jarred Kelenic experience earlier in the week, but he's not the only Seattle prospect worthy of our attention ...

Logan Gilbert, RHP, Seattle Mariners (44 percent rostered)

One of the better pitching prospects in baseball is getting the call for a Thursday start against Cleveland, and, given the state of the Mariners' rotation, there's a pretty good chance he'll stick. Gilbert is a gigantic (6-foot-6) right-hander, a former first-round selection who's dominated over 140.0 career minor league innings (170 Ks, 33 BB, 0.94 WHIP). He has the requisite heat with quality breaking stuff and he definitely impressed in the spring:

Gilbert is expected to be a rotation fixture for Seattle, so his promotion is an actionable event.

Vidal Bruján, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays (11 percent)

No, Bruján hasn't yet arrived in the majors, but you'll want to file away the name. He's opened his Triple-A season with a binge, going 11-for-27 with four homers, nine RBIs and six walks. Power is a welcome addition to Bruján's fantasy profile ...

... as he was previously prized for speed and average. He swiped 48 bags in the minors in just 99 games in 2019 and he stole 55 bases the season before. In keeping with Rays tradition, Bruján has played all over the diamond while coming up in the minors, so he can slide into almost any spot in the big leagues. If your fantasy roster is light on speed, he's a smart stash.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B/OF, Chicago White Sox (22 percent)

It's kinda crazy that Vaughn just delivered his first career big league homer on Wednesday ...

... because he's been making loud contact throughout the season. His hard-hit rate at the moment is 50.9 percent and his average exit velocity is 93.1 mph. We like those numbers, folks. Vaughn offers on-base skills and 20-plus homer potential, if you're into those things. He's been hitting 5-7 in the lineup lately, so it's not as if he's buried in the batting order. Add if you can use a boost in the power stats.

Robbie Grossman, OF, Detroit Tigers (23 percent)

In all but the most shallow mixed fantasy leagues, every MLB team's leadoff hitter probably needs to be rostered. Even the worst clubs can still produce a player who scores 85-90 runs. And this brings us to Grossman, who happens to be leading off for the Tigers, a verifiably bad team. He's been getting on base with impunity (.377 OBP) and he's already stolen seven bases. He swiped eight bases last year in the mini-season, so the speed is real. Grossman won't hit for average and his power is modest, so we're not talking about an every-category fantasy asset. But if your league uses OBP in place of AVG, he can definitely help.

Nick Senzel, 2B/OF, Cincinnati Reds (33 percent)

By now, everyone should pretty much understand Senzel's appeal along with his weaknesses for fantasy purposes. When he plays, he can really rake. He's a career .312/.388/.508 hitter in the minors and he has enough pop and speed to help us. Senzel's issue is health — which is to say, he's only occasionally healthy. But he's playing right now, leading off for Cincinnati, and his team is beginning a series at Colorado on Thursday. Anyone needing middle-infield assistance should give him a test drive.

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP, Seattle Mariners (41 percent)

Let's bookend this thing with Mariners pitchers. It's a bit surprising that Kikuchi is so widely available, considering the way he's opened the season. He's struck out 45 batters over 44.0 innings while delivering a 1.09 WHIP and he whiffed 11 Dodgers in his most recent turn. Kikuchi also brings a little flair to the mound ...

... which is a nice fantasy intangible. He'll get Detroit on Monday to open a two-start week, so you've got a few days to scoop him up ahead of that friendly spot.

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy Baseball: Ranking injured players you should keep or drop

    With so many injured players in the early going, Fred Zinkie declares whether you should drop or keep them in fantasy baseball leagues.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: The Dallas Keuchel problem

    Dallas Keuchel has never been a strikeout guy, but this year it's getting a little ridiculous. Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • Kikuchi Climbing

    D.J. Short goes over Yusei Kikuchi's recent success and some prospects to keep in mind in the newest Waiver Wired. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Nick Senzel among pickups to consider

    Nick Senzel's seasonal numbers aren't impressive, but there are reasons to take a closer look. Dalton Del Don has Tuesday's top fantasy nuggets.

  • Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Cole Irvin worth an add

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski offers a pair of players to pick up off waivers and potential trade target for fantasy managers.

  • Kenley Endangered

    Brad Johnson covers the latest closer and stolen base news including a rebound week for McGee, a red alert for Jansen, and a Spotlight on Garcia (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

  • John Kuhn reiterates Aaron Rodgers problem is “fixable”

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still isn’t talking about his situation. Surrogates of Rodgers continue to do so on his behalf. Last week, former teammates John Kuhn and James Jones made it clear that they believe, based on conversations with Rodgers, that the situation can be repaired. Kuhn, appearing Wednesday on NFL Network, reiterated his confidence [more]

  • Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to become part owner of NBA's Timberwolves

    Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore would share a 50-50 stake in the franchise after deal with longtime Timberwolves owner.

  • Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Indianapolis Colts. Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 3: @ Tennessee Titans Week 4: @ Miami Dolphins. Week 5: @ Baltimore Ravens Week 6: vs. Houston Texans Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans. Week 9: vs. New York Jets Week 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 11: @ Buffalo Bills Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13: @ Houston Texans. Week 14: Bye Week 15: vs. New England Patriots Week 16: @ Arizona Cardinals Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 18: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

  • CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years-old

    Dr. Brittani James, Co-Founder of The Institute for Antiracism in Medicine & Assistant Professor of Clinical Family Medicine at The University of Illinois College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • DeVonta Smith can sense ‘big rivalry’ between Giants-Eagles

    DeVonta Smith is getting an early crash course on the "big rivalry" between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Soccer-Sancho, Haaland doubles fire Dortmund to German Cup glory

    Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland scored two goals apiece as Borussia Dortmund crushed RB Leipzig 4-1 to lift the German Cup on Thursday. It was Dortmund's fifth German Cup triumph and their first since 2017 while Leipzig missed out again on winning their first silverware after losing their second Cup final in the last three years. England international Sancho gave Dortmund a perfect start, finding enough space to curl a superb shot into the top corner in the fifth minute.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto due to COVID-19 risks

    The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 has been moved from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel under COVID-19 restrictions, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday. The final was scheduled for Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but Turkey was last week put on Britain's travel 'red list', meaning that no English fans would be able to attend the game.

  • Clippers look to clean up the little things vs. Knicks

    Taking care of the little things has become a point of emphasis for Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as his club enters the final week of the regular season. And it will certainly be watched closely during Sunday's home contest against the New York Knicks. "We've been messing around too much," Lue said.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • NASCAR will no longer require drivers and teams to wear masks outside

    The requirement has been in place since NASCAR resumed racing in May of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tom Brady reacts to Patriots vs. Buccaneers game with fitting analogy

    Tom Brady reacted on Twitter to the much-anticipated Buccaneers vs. Patriots Week 4 game by using a clever analogy.

  • Dave Kaval says Athletics won't sell, in contact with five cities

    The A's already are in talks with five markets outside of Oakland.

  • MLB roundup: Manny Machado's 5 RBIs lift COVID-19 plagued Padres

    Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and a three-run triple, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver. Reliever Miguel Diaz (1-0) tossed three shutout innings for San Diego, which was without Fernando Tatis Jr. The star shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus, as did Wil Myers, who was pulled from the game in the third inning. Eric Hosmer was also removed from the game in the seventh inning due to contact tracing, and he subsequently was placed on the COVID-19 IL, as were two teammates pregame, utility men Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.