Primetime Props: Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Associated Press

Officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner store and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can't breathe” before going limp.