Price v McCaskill - big-fight predictions

Follow live text commentary and radio from 21:00 BST on 11 May on BBC Sport website & app, and watch the fight live on BBC Wales from 21:00 BST [Reuters]

Wales' Lauren Price aims to win her first world title on Saturday when she takes on Jessica McCaskill at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena.

Former Olympic champion Price, competing in only her seventh professional bout, is challenging McCaskill for her WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine world welterweight titles.

McCaskill, 39, has never been beaten at welterweight, while home challenger Price, 29, has yet to lose a round in the paid ranks.

Price is the favourite to win the fight despite her lack of experience, while McCaskill has vowed to “break Welsh hearts” and stop Price within the distance.

Here are some predictions from big names in the boxing world.

Pundit and former super-featherweight world champion Barry Jones: I think Jessica McCaskill is a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter.

On paper it is too big an ask for Lauren. But, without Welsh bias, not only do I think Lauren wins, I think she walks it.

Price has good feet and she can spin around the target and dominate the space.

I think Lauren will produce one of the most dominant performances to win a world title, ever, from a Welsh boxer.

I think she puts on a masterclass. I think styles make fights and the timing is perfect for Lauren.

I honestly think she walks it, I am so confident.

Pundit and former cruiserweight world champion Enzo Maccarinelli: I think Lauren will do it, but it’s going to be extremely tough.

Price to win, on points, after a very, very tough night.

Pundit and former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew: This is a crossroads fight for McCaskill, if she loses it is an ‘end of the road’ fight and I’m surprised she has taken it.

I think this is a step too far for her, I believe Lauren Price will win it.

I saw McCaskill gloating in her weigh-in - she ate pizza - I think that shows a bit of arrogance.

Lauren wins every day as long as she doesn’t get sucked into McCaskill’s kind of fight. I think she’s the better boxer and will win in what is a very entertaining fight.

Current super featherweight world champion Joe Cordina: This is a tough fight for Lauren, it’s a step-up fight, but I think she is more than capable of boxing McCaskill’s ears off.

She’s done it all in the amateurs and now all there is left to do in the pro ranks is win a world title.

It is in touching distance, all she has to do now is grab it… and I think she will do it.

Former world champion and boxing analyst Hannah Rankin: The fight is won if Lauren keeps her head. She is the home fighter, the main event and she has to keep her cool and not get involved in a firefight. A firefight will benefit Jessica. I’m going with Lauren on points.

Undefeated boxer Rhys Edwards, who fights on the undercard: I think Lauren will do it. She’s got the whole of Wales behind her. I think she can stop her.

Former world title challenger and trainer Gary Lockett: I think everyone in Wales knows Lauren is the real deal. I think she wins the fight, which will be tough. You’d expect it’s likely to go the distance.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom: We know this is early in Lauren’s career, but we believe in her.

I’m expecting an unbelievable and emotional atmosphere and I think it will be a really good fight.

I expect Jessica to stick-it-on Lauren. Jessica can really punch and she will give Lauren an experience she’s never had in the amateurs. She’s never lost at this weight division.

Will Lauren be able to cope? We don’t know, but I believe so, I believe we will see what she’s made of. Lauren performs when the pressure is on and I expect her to do that on Saturday and come out victorious.

Former world champion Cecilia Braekhus: I think I would give Price the slight upper hand. She has the home advantage. Jessica has one way of fighting and she always does the same.

I would go for Price, but they're both... going to bang.

You can watch Lauren Price v Jessica McCaskill for the world welterweight title on BBC Two Wales, Saturday, 11 May at 21:00 BST and later on demand.

BBC Wales has also been given exclusive access to the Price camp in the days before the fight.

You can watch the full documentary, on demand.