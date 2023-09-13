Previewing Vikings at Eagles in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season
The Vikings go into Week 2 with a loss, while the Eagles go in with a win.
Jefferson is widely expected to land a deal larger than the four-year, $120 million contract Tyreek Hill landed with the Miami Dolphins.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
