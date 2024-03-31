Pressure mounting on Pochettino at Chelsea
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea following an abysmal result against 10-men Burnley in Matchweek 30.
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea following an abysmal result against 10-men Burnley in Matchweek 30.
Stevenson, an 18-year-old freshman, had the game of his life at the perfect time for the Crimson Tide, whose magical run has been fueled by unlikely performances like his.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
Malik Monk, one of the best sixth men in the league this season, was having a career year in Sacramento before he went down on Friday night.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.