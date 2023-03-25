Jim Larrañaga celebrated Miami’s huge upset over Houston with the sweetest dance moves
Jim Larrañaga is such a legend.
Jim Larrañaga is such a legend.
The Nets, Knicks and Heat will battle over the next two-plus weeks to avoid the Play-In Tournament.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the LA Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder
Jerry Green, a sportswriter notable for covering the first 56 Super Bowls, has died at the age of 94. Green missed Super Bowl LVII last month after covering each of the first 56, citing his declining health, although he said he was looking forward to watching a Super Bowl on TV for the first time. [more]
Rory McIlroy moved into the knockout stages here of the WGC-Dell Match Play, but although his 3 & 2 win over Keegan Bradley was defined by a peerless performance of driving the buzz here continued to focus on his extraordinary tee shot the night before.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
At least one No. 1 seed had made the Elite Eight in every men's NCAA tournament until 2023.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Lowry had already been eliminated following defeats by Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes.
The 49ers appear to have found their replacement for Robbie Gould, acquiring kicker Zane Gonzalez in a trade with the Panthers.
Pepi and McKennie scored twice each, with Pulisic, Aaronson and Zendejas also getting on the scoresheet for the USMNT.
Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi scored two goals apiece as the United States put their off-field troubles behind them to beat Grenada 7-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.The victory means the USA need only a point against El Salvador at home on Monday to assure themselves of a place in the final four of the CONCACAF Nations League in June. rcw/bb
The Panthers initially were going to release Zane Gonzalez but instead struck a deal, trading their former kicker to San Francisco .
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.