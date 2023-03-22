Present and past Patriots appear in Devin McCourty tribute video

The New England Patriots held an official retirement ceremony for former NFL safety Devin McCourty on Tuesday. Past and present players came together to celebrate one of the greatest careers in franchise history.

Coach Bill Belichick even told a story of how McCourty blew him away in his pre-draft visit. It was a much-deserved ceremony for a defensive standout that played a key role for New England over the last decade.

“Devin, congratulations on your retirement,” said Tom Brady in a tribute video. I know how hard you worked over a long period of time. Seeing you come in as a young player and to maximize your potential, starting at corner, when you balled out your rookie year, and then made a big transition to safety and became one of the best safeties in the history of the NFL, speaks to who you are and what you’re all about.”

McCourty is a lock for the Patriots Hall of Fame, and some would even make an argument that he should be immortalized in Canton someday as well. It’s hard to deny the latter when even Brady called him one of the best safeties to ever do it.

That’s one monumental stamp of approval.

