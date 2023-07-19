Preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team defense: No USC D-linemen make the cut

Message sent. The people who decide on the preseason All-Pac-12 rosters doubt USC’s line play this year.

The preseason All-Pac-12 First Team roster did not have a single USC Trojan on the offensive line. The Trojans have Justin Dedich, Jonah Monheim, and Jarrett Kingston, and none of them were named to the first team. There wasn’t room for all three, but the fact that they got completely shut out is certainly a surprise. That offensive line was terrific last year in support of Caleb Williams. If the line suffered, it was only because Andrew Vorhees and Courtland Ford were hurt for much of the year, with Vorhees being the main injury. Depth was still an issue at times. The starting offensive line, however, was fantastic when it was on the field. Dedich not making the 2023 preseason first team is, frankly, a joke.

Now turn to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. We have more skepticism about USC’s line play, this time on defense. It’s a little more understandable that no USC defensive linemen made the second team, because everyone is waiting for Alex Grinch to put the pieces together here, with help from Shaun Nua. Nevertheless, it’s notable that Bear Alexander, Anthony Lucas, Kyon Barrs, and the rest of the defensive line were snubbed.

Clearly, USC’s line play is being doubted. Guys simply have to step up and make a loud statement this season about their true quality.

Here is the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team defense for 2023, followed by the specialists and kick returners:

SECOND TEAM DL: BRENNAN JACKSON, WASHINGTON STATE

Oct 1, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) celebrates after a tackle of California Golden Bears wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 28-9. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars will need their defense to do the heavy lifting if their offensive line can’t significantly improve from 2022.

SECOND TEAM DL: RON STONE JR., WASHINGTON STATE

Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) celebrates after a blocked field goal against the Central Michigan Chippewas in the second half of the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. The Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Washington State Cougars 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars and Jake Dickert know where they need to be strong this season. Their defensive line has to get a lot of work done.

SECOND TEAM DL: VAN FILLINGER, UTAH

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) stops USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (6) at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 title game even without Fillinger. He will challenge USC’s offensive line in what should be a battle royale this October.

SECOND TEAM DL: ZION TUPUOLA-FETUI, WASHINGTON

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer hugs defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) following a 45-20 Washington victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ZTF has battled through injuries and wants to win a championship on Montlake. He is one of several high-profile Huskies who eschewed the NFL to run it back and pursue the College Football Playoff this year.

SECOND TEAM LB: LANDER BARTON, UTAH

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) prepares to sack Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley develop defensive players at a top level.

SECOND TEAM LB: MASON COBB, USC

Oklahoma State’s Mason Cobb (0) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the third quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. OSU won 41-31.

USC has a leader, a superb athlete, and a reliable tackle at a nerve-center position on its defense. If Cobb has a huge year, USC should be in very good shape.

SECOND TEAM LB: ERIC GENTRY, USC

CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: Linebacker Eric Gentry #18 of the USC Trojans points to the crowd after USCs 17-14 win over the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Gentry has reportedly gained close to 25 pounds in the offseason. He knows he has to be tougher against the run. Utah beat him up in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas. We’ll see if a bigger, thicker Gentry can take the leap to the next level.

SECOND TEAM DB: CHAU SMITH-WADE, WASHINGTON STATE

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) and Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) celebrate a Utah Utes turnover in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State continues to load up on defense, raising the stakes for the Cougars this year on that side of the ball.

SECOND TEAM DB: JABBAR MUHAMMAD, WASHINGTON

Nov 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels (5) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after a defensive stop against the Iowa State Cyclones in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Muhammad will be challenged by the elite passing games at Oregon and USC. He becomes a primary player to watch in the Pac-12 this year.

SECOND TEAM DB: CRAIG WOODSON, CALIFORNIA

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) runs for a touchdown against California Golden Bears safety Craig Woodson (2) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Woodson will have to do the work himself on a Cal roster which is underequipped.

SECOND TEAM DB: EVAN WILLIAMS, OREGON

Dec 17, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles in the end zone as he is pressured by defensive back Evan WIlliams (32) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

How Evan Williams plays in Oregon’s October 14 game at Washington could be a tone-setter for his and the Ducks’ season.

SECOND TEAM KICKER: CAMDEN LEWIS, OREGON

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with punter Adam Barry (93) after kicking an extra point in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon used to have atrocious kickers. Not anymore.

SECOND TEAM PUNTER: NICK HABERER, WASHINGTON STATE

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars punter Nick Haberer (38) throws a pass for a first down against the Washington Huskies in first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Haberer hopes he won’t have to step on the field all that much this season, but questions remain about the consistency of the Wazzu offense.

SECOND TEAM AP: JACOB COWING, ARIZONA

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Jacob Cowing #2 of the Arizona Wildcats scores on a two point conversion attempt while being tackled by defensive back Bryson Shaw #27 of the USC Trojans during the second half at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Cowing is Arizona’s most central non-QB player this year. He needs to have a spectacular season if the Wildcats are going to score enough to win Pac-12 games.

SECOND TEAM RS: SILAS BOLDEN, OREGON STATE

Dec 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State’s offense will need Bolden to create great field position with his returns.

