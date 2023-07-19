Preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team defense: No USC D-linemen make the cut
Matt Wadleigh
·7 min read
Message sent. The people who decide on the preseason All-Pac-12 rosters doubt USC’s line play this year.
The preseason All-Pac-12 First Team roster did not have a single USC Trojan on the offensive line. The Trojans have Justin Dedich, Jonah Monheim, and Jarrett Kingston, and none of them were named to the first team. There wasn’t room for all three, but the fact that they got completely shut out is certainly a surprise. That offensive line was terrific last year in support of Caleb Williams. If the line suffered, it was only because Andrew Vorhees and Courtland Ford were hurt for much of the year, with Vorhees being the main injury. Depth was still an issue at times. The starting offensive line, however, was fantastic when it was on the field. Dedich not making the 2023 preseason first team is, frankly, a joke.
Now turn to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. We have more skepticism about USC’s line play, this time on defense. It’s a little more understandable that no USC defensive linemen made the second team, because everyone is waiting for Alex Grinch to put the pieces together here, with help from Shaun Nua. Nevertheless, it’s notable that Bear Alexander, Anthony Lucas, Kyon Barrs, and the rest of the defensive line were snubbed.
Clearly, USC’s line play is being doubted. Guys simply have to step up and make a loud statement this season about their true quality.
Here is the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team defense for 2023, followed by the specialists and kick returners:
SECOND TEAM DL: BRENNAN JACKSON, WASHINGTON STATE
The Cougars will need their defense to do the heavy lifting if their offensive line can’t significantly improve from 2022.
SECOND TEAM DL: RON STONE JR., WASHINGTON STATE
The Cougars and Jake Dickert know where they need to be strong this season. Their defensive line has to get a lot of work done.
SECOND TEAM DL: VAN FILLINGER, UTAH
Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 title game even without Fillinger. He will challenge USC’s offensive line in what should be a battle royale this October.
SECOND TEAM DL: ZION TUPUOLA-FETUI, WASHINGTON
ZTF has battled through injuries and wants to win a championship on Montlake. He is one of several high-profile Huskies who eschewed the NFL to run it back and pursue the College Football Playoff this year.
SECOND TEAM LB: LANDER BARTON, UTAH
Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley develop defensive players at a top level.
SECOND TEAM LB: MASON COBB, USC
USC has a leader, a superb athlete, and a reliable tackle at a nerve-center position on its defense. If Cobb has a huge year, USC should be in very good shape.
SECOND TEAM LB: ERIC GENTRY, USC
Gentry has reportedly gained close to 25 pounds in the offseason. He knows he has to be tougher against the run. Utah beat him up in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas. We’ll see if a bigger, thicker Gentry can take the leap to the next level.
SECOND TEAM DB: CHAU SMITH-WADE, WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State continues to load up on defense, raising the stakes for the Cougars this year on that side of the ball.
SECOND TEAM DB: JABBAR MUHAMMAD, WASHINGTON
Muhammad will be challenged by the elite passing games at Oregon and USC. He becomes a primary player to watch in the Pac-12 this year.
SECOND TEAM DB: CRAIG WOODSON, CALIFORNIA
Woodson will have to do the work himself on a Cal roster which is underequipped.
SECOND TEAM DB: EVAN WILLIAMS, OREGON
How Evan Williams plays in Oregon’s October 14 game at Washington could be a tone-setter for his and the Ducks’ season.
SECOND TEAM KICKER: CAMDEN LEWIS, OREGON
Oregon used to have atrocious kickers. Not anymore.
SECOND TEAM PUNTER: NICK HABERER, WASHINGTON STATE
Haberer hopes he won’t have to step on the field all that much this season, but questions remain about the consistency of the Wazzu offense.
SECOND TEAM AP: JACOB COWING, ARIZONA
Cowing is Arizona’s most central non-QB player this year. He needs to have a spectacular season if the Wildcats are going to score enough to win Pac-12 games.
SECOND TEAM RS: SILAS BOLDEN, OREGON STATE
Oregon State’s offense will need Bolden to create great field position with his returns.