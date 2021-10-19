Preseason AP college basketball poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

You know that college basketball season is just around the corner when the teams and conferences have their media days and when the official preseason polls come out. Well, check, and check.

Not only did Ohio State have its media day a few weeks ago, but the Big Ten got the gang together to hold the annual conference media days for both the men’s and women’s programs in Indy a couple of weeks ago as well. Then, early this week, the Associated Press released its preseason college basketball poll Monday and you might be a bit underwhelmed and disappointed with where the national media has the Buckeyes before all the fun gets started.

So where exactly did the media peg OSU in the preseason? How about just inside the top 20 at No. 17? That’s not exactly where most had Ohio State in many of the early forecasts and mid-summer look ahead to the season, but the loss of Duane Washington to the NBA process seems to have changed a lot of folks’ minds nationally.

So how about the rest of the AP Top 25?

Preseason AP College Basketball Top 25

Ranking Team 1. Gonzaga 2. UCLA 3. Kansas 4. Villanova 5. Texas 6. Michigan 7. Purdue 8. Baylor 9. Duke 10. Kentucky 11. Illinois 12. Memphis 13. Oregon 14. Alabama 15. Houston 16. Arkansas 17. Ohio State 18. Tennessee 19. North Carolina 20. Florida State 21. Maryland 22. Auburn 23. St. Bonaventure 24. Connecticut 25. Virginia

Others Receiving Votes

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

