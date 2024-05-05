PREP SOFTBALL: Plainsmen fall to No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin

May 5—The Laramie High softball teams dropped a pair of games against No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin on Saturday at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.

The Bolts' took the 4A East conference game 16-3 to start the day and overcame a resilient Plainsmen offense to win 10-6 in game two.

In game one, LHS' Paige Kuhn was credited with the loss in the circle, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking four over two innings of work. Calli Cass tossed three innings of relief allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with a pair of walks.

Amanda Kricken was brought in to pitch the sixth and spanned 2/3 of an inning allowing six earned runs on six hits and a walk. LHS coach Luke Andrews called on Delaney Suloff to stop the bleeding and record the final out of the frame.

Thunder Basin jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings. After a quiet third and fourth inning offensively, the Bolts' exploded for 11 runs over the final two innings earning a run-rule win on the road.

Kuhn along with Hailey Loya, Emilee Sirdoreus, Carson Milam and Cass each recorded hits in the game. Sirdoreus had an RBI single in the first inning with Kuhn later hammering a leadoff followed by an RBI single from Carson Milam in the fifth.

In game two, LHS outscored the Bolts 6-4 over the first two innings. From the third inning on, that changed.

Thunder Basin posted four runs over the final four innings of work and held the Plainsmen scoreless. While both teams made four errors in the field, Laramie was out-hit 13-7.

Marisol Gomez recorded a team-high two hits and two RBI's. Doser also recorded a walk and an RBI.

Kricken took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits with two strikeouts and zero walks. Cass tossed 2/3 of an inning in relief, allowing a hit.

The Plainsmen (9-12 overall, 4-6 East Conference) will play a doubleheader on the road against Cheyenne Central on Tuesday at 3 and 5 p.m.

Visit WyoSports.net for a full story on this game.