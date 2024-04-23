PREP SOCCER: Segundo, Shannon set school records in West Point win; Cullman falls to Brewer

Apr. 22—West Point's Omar Segundo and Josh Shannon each recorded a goal — and ended the spring as school record holders — in a 2-0 win over Fairview on Monday night.

Both soccer standouts finished with 24 goals this season — tops in program history. Shannon had an assist as well to finish with 16 — also tops in program history. Ryan Douglas also secured an assist.

Fairview's and West Point's varsity girls, meanwhile, played to a 2-all tie.

DiAnna Peralta and Taide Tizapa each recorded a goal for the Aggies, while Ingrid Garcia and Alondra Hernandez — courtesy of a Kaelee Cagle assist — each found the back of the net for the Warriors.

------

Cullman comes up short against Brewer

Cullman's varsity boys soccer team fell to Brewer 3-2 on Monday night.

The Patriots found the back of the net in the fourth minute as fans were just getting settled in at Oliver Woodard Stadium.

Jayce Johnston got the equalizer eight minutes later off a long pass from keeper Wyatt Harris. But Brewer wasted little time getting back ahead, scoring in the 16th minute on a defensive breakdown.

The 2-1 score held until 14:59 remaining in the contest when Cullman's Rodrigo Gomez drew a penalty in the box. The senior banged in the ensuing kick to tie up the match.

Brewer's Parker Carlton, however, rocketed a shot by the outstretched Harris with 9:52 to go for what proved to be the game-winner.

The Bearcats had opportunities in front of the Brewer net in the second half, but Patriots keeper Aaron Sharp was up to the task in making multiple stops.

Cullman (11-7-2) now shifts its attention to the postseason, as the Bearcats travel to Fort Payne on Saturday for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.