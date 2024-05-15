Prep Roundup: Tribe, Toppers set for rematch in Region Final; GHS, Crockett continue postseason run
(WJHL) – Tuesday was filled with TSSAA Regional Soccer semifinals in Northeast Tennessee, as four local boys squads advanced.
From Indian Highland Park, Dobyns-Bennett defended home turf, topping Sevier County, 2-1, in a Region 1-3A semifinal.
The Tribe will see rival Science Hill in the Thursday’s Regional Final, as the Toppers took care of business at Jefferson County, 4-0.
In Region 1-2A, David Crockett continues to make history on the pitch. The Pioneers shutout Grainger, 4-0, to book a spot in the program’s first Region Final.
DCHS will travel to Greeneville on Thursday, as the Greene Devils held on to defeat Elizabethton, 2-0.
The Mountain 7 District softball semifinals got underway with some delays in Bristol, Virginia. Chloe Wells and Sophie Carter both went yard, as Wise Central blanked Union, 8-0.
The will await the winner of John Battle and Abingdon, which was delayed to Wednesday night at 5 p.m, due to weather.
OTHER SCORES:
Grundy 18, Council 2 (SB – BD District Title)
John Battle 8, Gate City 0 (BASE – M7 District Semifinal)
Wise Central 2, Abingdon 0 (BASE – M7 District Semifinal – PPD to Wednesday at 6 p.m.)
Abingdon 7, John Battle 0 (GSOC – M7 District Semifinals)
Abingdon 4, Wise Central 1 (BSOC – M7 District Semifinals)
Gate City 3, Union 1 (BSOC – M7 District Semifinals)
Lebanon 1, Richlands 0 (GSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)
Marion 7, Tazewell 0 (GSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)
Richlands 1, Virginia High 0 (BSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)
Lebanon 1, Tazewell 0 (BSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)
