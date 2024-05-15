Prep Roundup: Tribe, Toppers set for rematch in Region Final; GHS, Crockett continue postseason run

(WJHL) – Tuesday was filled with TSSAA Regional Soccer semifinals in Northeast Tennessee, as four local boys squads advanced.

From Indian Highland Park, Dobyns-Bennett defended home turf, topping Sevier County, 2-1, in a Region 1-3A semifinal.

The Tribe will see rival Science Hill in the Thursday’s Regional Final, as the Toppers took care of business at Jefferson County, 4-0.

In Region 1-2A, David Crockett continues to make history on the pitch. The Pioneers shutout Grainger, 4-0, to book a spot in the program’s first Region Final.

DCHS will travel to Greeneville on Thursday, as the Greene Devils held on to defeat Elizabethton, 2-0.

The Mountain 7 District softball semifinals got underway with some delays in Bristol, Virginia. Chloe Wells and Sophie Carter both went yard, as Wise Central blanked Union, 8-0.

The will await the winner of John Battle and Abingdon, which was delayed to Wednesday night at 5 p.m, due to weather.

OTHER SCORES:

Grundy 18, Council 2 (SB – BD District Title)

John Battle 8, Gate City 0 (BASE – M7 District Semifinal)

Wise Central 2, Abingdon 0 (BASE – M7 District Semifinal – PPD to Wednesday at 6 p.m.)

Abingdon 7, John Battle 0 (GSOC – M7 District Semifinals)

Abingdon 4, Wise Central 1 (BSOC – M7 District Semifinals)

Gate City 3, Union 1 (BSOC – M7 District Semifinals)

Lebanon 1, Richlands 0 (GSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)

Marion 7, Tazewell 0 (GSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)

Richlands 1, Virginia High 0 (BSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)

Lebanon 1, Tazewell 0 (BSOC – SW District Quarterfinals)

