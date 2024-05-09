PREP ROUNDUP: Pierce leads Knights to WIC win

May 9—Jackson Pierce pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts Wednesday night as host Northview defeated Brown County 8-2 to remain in contention for the Western Indiana Conference high school baseball title.

Pierce was also 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for the Knights. Also for Northview, T.K. Black was 2 for 2 and Caden Schrader 2 for 4 with two runs.

In other high school baseball:

—Sullivan 4, Greencastle 3 — At Greencastle, the visiting Golden Arrows held off a seventh-inning rally to post a WIC victory Wednesday.

Jaden Norris was 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBI and Spencer Hanks 2 for 3 for Sullivan.

Softball

—West Vigo 9, South Putnam 8, 8 innings — At West Vigo, freshman Briley Jones had the walkoff single as the Vikings prevailed in a WIC game Wednesday.

Caprice McCalister was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI for the Vikings while Janelle Sullivan was 2 for 4 with a double, Carlea Funk 1 for 1 with a double and Jaycee Elkins 1 for 4 with a homer.

West Vigo played Greencastle on Thursday.

—Sullivan 9, Greencastle 0 — At Greencastle, Kate Ridgway and Jaylynn Hobbs combined for a one-hitter Wednesday as the Golden Arrows extended their WIC winning streak.

Rachel Eslinger was 2 for 3 with three RBI for Sullivan, while Ridgway and Kensley Wiltermood were both 2 for 4; Lexi Grindstaff 1 for 3 with two runs; Kate Alsman 1 for 4 with a triple; Hobbs 1 for 4 with a double; and Mylee Vandevender 1 for 5 with two RBI.

Makenzie Creviston had the only hit for the Tiger Cubs, who played Thursday at West Vigo.

Girls tennis

—Danville 5, Northview 0 — At Danville, the visiting Knights were blanked in a nonconference match Wednesday.

Singles — Sydney Ward (D) def. Martina Sutherland 6-1, 6-1; Klaire Himsel (D) def. Myra McQueen 6-1, 6-2; Lilly O'Brien (D) def. Chloe Lee 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles — Calla Herald-Kerrigan O'Brien (D) def. Samantha Hendricks-Kambree James 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Kailyn Fite-Morgan Martin (D) def. Maci Brimberry-Lacie Lee 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6).

JV — Northview 5, Danville 5.