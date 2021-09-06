Prep roundup for Monday, Sept. 6

Sep. 6—Western's girls golf team took sixth place in the 20-team Lafayette Jeff Broncho Invitational on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C., shooting 352.

No. 1-ranked Westfield shot a sizzling 302 to win the event at Battle Ground G.C. Westfield's Sophie McGinnis was medalist, taking first in a playoff after shooting a 1-over 73.

Elizabeth Mercer led Western with a 78, Kylee Duncan and Ava Williamson each shot 89, and Natalie Nutt shot 96.

Kokomo shot 422. Lizzy Lytle shot 77 to lead the Wildkats and take 10th individually. The Kats also counted Layla Andrysiak's 106, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy's 117 and Mara Dechert's 122.

EAGLE CLASSIC

Peru took third at the tournament at Culver Academies with a score of 404. Libby Rogers and Elaina Sylvain each shot 93 to lead the Bengal Tigers and tie for eighth individually. Also for Peru, Clair Prior shot 101 and Kara Baker 117.

BOYS SOCCER

NW 2, OLE MISS 0

Ale Andrade scored twice in the first half to stake the visiting Tigers to a lead and Northwestern's defense made that pay off in a shutout win over Mississinewa.

"We really controlled the tempo from start to finish but Mississinewa was able to limit our chances extensively and had a good defensive scheme," NW coach Aaron Longgood said. "They played very physical and we were able to respond to that and just move the ball very well. Toward the end of the first half we finally broke them with Ale scoring two strikes from 30 yards, one of them on a beautiful free kick. [The Indians] were definitely able to give our boys a lot of trouble in the final third and I'd like to see us get more chances outside of our transition."

Northwestern is 7-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

NW 6, KOKOMO 1

Northwestern put five players in the scoring column in a victory over a local rival. Avery Rooze had a pair of goals to lead the Tigers. Morgan Kistler, Emily Keeney, Madison Markley and Jinell Zimbron each scored a goal. Bethany Loveless had two assists and Rooze one. And in goal, Aubrey Evilsizer had two saves and Savanah Lipinski one.

WESTERN 2, EASTBROOK 0

Maddy Parr staked the Panthers to a lead with a penalty kick goal in the first half, and Lucy Weigt added an insurance goal with eight minutes left when she plucked a steal from an Eastbrook defender and moved in to score. Goalies Anna Bowlby and Kyndal Mellady combined for six saves.

TRI-CENTRAL 3, EASTERN 2

McKenna Brooks scored a pair of goals for Eastern, with Claire Hapner and Brooklyn Brooks each providing assists. Jacey Richmond had eight saves.

"Another hard-fought game," Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. "Down two goals early, [the Comets] pulled together and tied the game before the half. After giving up a goal in the second half, time ran out before we could strike again."

Hertzog credited midfielders Brooklyn Brooks, Claire Hapner and Grace VanBibber for strong work in Eastern's possession game.

BOYS XC

MARION INVITE

Northwestern posted a score of 90 to take third place in the 17-team Gold race in Marion's invitational at Indiana Wesleyan. Tipton was 10th (271) and Eastern 14th (293). Westview won with a score of 70 and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers was second (84).

Tipton's Evan Long was the race's individual champ, finishing in 16:43.

Isaiah Kanable led Northwestern, taking eighth in 17:37. Caleb Champion was 11th (17:43), Gunnar LaShure 21st (18:19), Caden Lechner 22nd (18:19) and Matthew Mitchell 39th (19:17).

"Every runner had a PR or season best," NW coach Josh Perry said. "These boys never stop pushing their goals. Isaiah Kanable, Gunnar LaShure and Jacob Bumgardner all PRd by more than 30 seconds. I can't wait to see where this team goes in October."

J.T. Webster led Eastern, taking 40th in 19:21, followed by Obi Greene (58th, 19:46), Kamp Miller (70th, 20:07), Jordan Armogum (82nd, 20:46), and Sam Duke (90th, 21:13).

"The boys looked good," Eastern coach Ben Cox said. "J.T., Obi and Sam had especially strong races, and it was good to have Jordan back for his first race of the season."

Maconaquah took 11th in the 16-team Purple race, scoring 276. Isaiah Wittenberg led Maconaquah, taking eighth in 16:45.

Columbia City won with a score of 49, well ahead of second-placed Lawrence North (84).

HARRISON INVITE

Goshen took the team title in Harrison's invitational at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater. Kokomo placed 25th.

"On its face it does not seem that we did well, but in all actuality our boys competed hard and it did show in the results. All six boys in the varsity race and our three junior varsity boys all set either career or season personal bests," Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said.

Collin Keesling led the Kats with a 58th-place finish with a personal best of 17:43.

"Collin is doing a good job this season as he has been faster at every meet compared to last season. He still has some work to do to reach his goals this year, but he is determined to get to them," Ousley said.

MANCHESTER INVITE

Peru took 16th out of the 21 squads at Manchester. Leland Brown led the Bengals, taking 77th in 19:52, followed by Cody Legg (116th, 22:37), Zach Smithers (119th, 23:08), Aireian Knight (120th, 23:09) and Josh Gray (136th, 25:31).

GIRLS XC

MARION INVITE

Northwestern scored 118 points to finish fourth and Eastern was fifth with a score of 126 in the invitational's 11-team Gold Division at Indiana Wesleyan. Wes-Del won with a score of 85, five points ahead of Churubusco in second.

Northwestern's Hannah Moore was the race's individual champ, placing first in 19:17. Also for the Tigers, Courtney Adams was 11th (22:18), Katelyn Saul was 38th (24:36), Ella Deck was 53rd (25:44), and Hannah Troyer was 57th (25:58).

"Fourth place at this meet is a big deal," Perry said. "We had an incredible day. Courtney Adams PRd by a full minute, Hannah Troyer PRd by two minutes and Jenny Reynoso PRd by almost three minutes. Sally Freeman also had a PR and Hannah Moore had a season best. The girls team really wants to do well at sectionals and they are showing everyone that they are a serious contender for moving on to regionals."

Ava Kantz led the Comets, taking 15th in 22:54, followed by Emily Slaughter (18th, 23:14), Alivia Salkie (41st, 25:06), Claire Hubbard (45th, 25:19) and Clara Williams (54th, 25:49).

In the Purple race, Maconaquah took 10th out of 17 teams with a score of 244. Elkhart won with a score of 92 and Mount Vernon of Fortville was second (104). Abby Jordan led Mac, finishing fourth in 19:45.

HARRISON INVITE

Kokomo finished 25th in Harrison's invitational at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater.

Julynne Spidell led the Kats with a 20th-place finish in a time of 19:52.

"It was nice to see her back in the 19s, but she will need to cut around another minute off her time to reach the goals that she has set for herself. I have a pretty good feeling that she will be in the mid 19s for our next race and will have a shot at breaking her school record of 19:25 from last season," coach Chad Salinas said.

MANCHESTER INVITE

Peru did not have a complete team at the invite. Madi Nallenweg led Peru, taking 64th in 23:27, Chloe Holler was 113th in 26:22 and Anna Roush was 124th in 27:48.

VOLLEYBALL

WES-DEL TOURNEY

Western took fourth in at Wes-Del, going 1-2 in the tourney.

Western fell to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25-19, 25-17, the Panthers beat Marion 25-16, 28-26, and Western fell to Tipton 25-21, 25-18.

Kieli Fogg had 47 service points, 26 assists and 29 digs in the tourney for the Panthers. Linsay Guge added 41 digs. McKenna Smith had 15 kills, Lacy Rathbun had 10 and Kenzie Broman nine.