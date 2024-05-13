Prep roundup for Monday, May 13

May 13—Western's baseball team used one big inning at the plate and dominant relief pitching from freshman Jaiden McNulty to beat Eastern 8-1 on Saturday afternoon at Greentown.

Tied 1-1 after five innings, the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Panthers (17-4) scored seven runs in the sixth to break it open.

McNulty was brilliant in relief. He pitched the final six innings, did not allow a hit or a run, struck out eight and walked none.

"We needed him to keep the game close to allow our offense to get going and he did more than that, he threw six shutout innings," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "He wasn't on our varsity roster until last week and he's had four good relief appearances for us. Our guys were proud of him [Saturday]."

Eastern (18-7-1) grabbed the lead on Corbin Snyder's RBI single in the first inning.

After scoring a run in the fifth inning to make it 1-1, the Panthers batted around in the sixth.

Levi Shoemaker walked and advanced on a wild pitch to start the big inning and Cal Berryman singled to score him for a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Brady Comer had a two-run single, Kyler Norman had an RBI single, Peyton DeWeese delivered a two-run double and Shoemaker, batting for the second time in the inning, had an RBI single.

"[Elijah] Brassard did a nice job pitching for Eastern. He kept us off balance and we were hitting his pitches. It took us awhile to adjust but the third time through the order, we executed," Ryan Berryman said.

Cal Berryman and Gavin Denton led Western with a triple and a single apiece. Shoemaker, Norman and Ryan Rodman had two singles apiece.

NW 14, CARROLL 1, 5 INNINGS

Northwestern scored at least one run in each inning in the run-rule win at Carroll.

The Tigers (13-6) led 4-0 after the first inning, 6-0 after the second, 11-0 after the third and 13-0 after the fourth.

Karson Griggs pitched all five innings for the win. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out six and walked three.

The Tigers backed him with 10 hits. Eastin Whaley went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, Cam Davis was 2 for 4 with a triple and double, Maddox Hunley was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Lincoln Cardwell had a triple.

KOKOMO SWEEPS LAPEL

The Wildkats improved to 12-9 with a pair of narrow victories at Lapel, topping the Class 2A co-No. 9-ranked Bulldogs 7-5 and 15-14.

In the first game, Jude Rivers sparked the Kats, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs, and Eli Roe went 2 for 4. Eli Catron and Dalton Dixon each had a double and an RBI. Isaac Flamino threw a complete game for the win with eight hits, just one walk, four earned runs and nine strikeouts.

Kokomo was down 10-2 after four innings of the second game, then rallied with nine runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Lapel re-took the lead, holding a 14-12 advantage after six innings, before Kokomo rallied for three more runs to win the game.

Dixon had a huge closing game, going 4 for 5 with a triple, five RBI and two runs. Rivers was 3 for 4 with four runs scored. Flamino was 2 for 5 with a double. Roe was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jordyn Gillespie was doubled and had three RBI. And Miles Cunningham was 1 for 5 with two RBI.

MIAMI CO. CLASSIC

Peru (17-3) won the Miami County Classic, beating North Miami 11-7 in the opening round and topping Maconaquah 12-1 in five innings in the final.

In Peru's opening victory, Jackson Rogers went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, Reis Bellar was 2 for 4, Gavin Eldridge doubled and drove in two runs, and Lucas Musser doubled.

In the final, Peru went up 4-1 after an inning, added two more runs in the second and six in the fourth. Matthew Roettger threw all five innings for the victory with two hits, two walks, an earned run and five strikeouts. Eldridge was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs. Isaac Braley was 2 for 2, and Roettger and Jackson Rogers were each 2 for 3 with Rogers driving in two. Bellar was 1 for 2 with two RBI.

Maconaquah (7-13) reached the final with a 9-5 win over Oak Hill in the semis. Bennett Isenburg was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Jacob Isley was 2 for 3 with a double. And Kaleb Shelton doubled and drove in two runs. Shelton drove in Mac's lone run in the final.

SOFTBALL

PERU 17, EASTERN 4, 5 INN.

Jaylah Harlan went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, and Alilyanah Johnson went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBI and two runs to lead the Bengal Tigers (13-9) to a home victory. Molly Mann was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Kyannah Correll was 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs, Lilly Steele was 2 for 2 with a triple, RBI and three runs. And Bailee Kintner was 2 for 3.

Aubree Pearce was 2 for 2 and Kenzie DeGraaff 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Comets (12-9).

BOYS GOLF

HC MEET

Twin Lakes shot a strong 312 to win the nine-team Hoosier Conference meet at Oak Grove G.C. Tipton was second (320), West Lafayette third (323), Lafayette Central Catholic fourth (326), Northwestern fifth (336), Hamilton Heights sixth (339), Western seventh (349), Benton Central eighth (370) and Rensselaer ninth (373).

For Tipton, Gavin Hare led with 75, Nolan Swan and Calvin Condict each shot 80, and Sam Quigley 85.

Hudson Whaley led Northwestern with a 76, followed by Lucas Miller at 79, Logan Duncan at 90 and Sammy Shotwell at 91.

Brody Hobson led Western with an 86, Ethan Fisher and Landen Gibbs-Whalen shot 87s and Callen Szerdy 89.

GIRLS TENNIS

NW 5, SOUTHWOOD 0

The No. 1 doubles team of Anna Grube and Berkley Wray pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout to highlight Northwestern's victory over visiting Southwood.

Also for the Tigers, Madison Shearer was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Elyse Collins won 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 at No. 2 singles, Lydia Girard won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Mia Shoaff and Blythe Collins won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Northwestern closed the regular season with a 7-3 record.

KOKOMO SPLITS

Kokomo split a pair of matches at the Culver Academies Invitational. The Kats lost 5-0 to No. 9 Zionsville, and beat Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 5-0.