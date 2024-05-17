Prep Roundup: Greeneville, University High punch tickets to state; Local softball, soccer teams win regional

(WJHL) – It was a jam-packed Thursday in the Tennessee high school ranks, as baseball, softball and soccer playoffs continued.

Greeneville baseball will return to the Class 3A state tournament to defend its title, as they swept last season’s Class 2A champs, Union County. The Greene Devils took Game 1, 8-0, before clinching a state berth with an 8-1 win in Game 2.

In Johnson City, University High booked its sixth-straight trip to Murfreesboro after claiming a sectional series win in Class 1A over Greenback. The Bucs ground out a low-scoring affair in Game 1, 2-0, and put the Cherokees away in Game 2, 9-2.

On the softball diamond, Tennessee High took down David Crockett in the Region 1-3A championship, 7-1.

The Lady Vikings will host Gibbs in the sectional on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lady Pioneers remain in the hunt for a state tournament berth and travel to Knox Carter on Friday.

In Region 1-1A, North Greene reversed their fortune from the district tournament, claiming a region championship over Cloudland, 3-1.

The Lady Huskies host Wartburg Central on Friday in the sectional, while the Lady Highlanders will play at Oliver Springs on Friday.

On the pitch, Dobyns-Bennett gets past rival Science Hill in the Region 1-3A championship at Indian Highland Park, 2-1. The Tribe host Bearden in Saturday’s sectional, while Science Hill treks to Hardin Valley on Saturday.

Greeneville continues its dominance, winning the Region 1-2A title over David Crockett, 3-1. The Greene Devils get Austin East on Saturday in the sectional round, while the Pioneers head for Cocke County, also on Saturday.

OTHER SCORES:

Abingdon 7, John Battle 3 (SB – M7 District Semifinal)

Farragut 18, Science Hill 0 (BASE – 4A Sectional)

Gibbs 12, Elizabethton 0 (BASE – 3A Sectional)

Abingdon 9, Wise Central 4 (BASE – M7 District Semifinal)

Abingdon 2, Wise Central 1 (GSOC – M7 District Title)

Abingdon 2, Gate City 1 (BSOC – M7 District Title)

