PREP ROUNDUP: Big day for Kings

Apr. 22—Saturday was a big day for Lewis Cass sports teams.

The Cass boys won the Eastern Relays title, while the girls placed fourth. The Cass boys golf team won the 16-team Logansport Invitational and the Cass girls tennis team won the Madison-Grant Invitational.

The Cass boys track team scored 79 points to win the Eastern Relays. Eastern and Monrovia tied for second with 69 points each. Pioneer was fourth (59), Peru sixth (49), and Tri-Central 11th (18).

Julian Levine won the high jump for Cass and the team of Kolten Young, Jed Frey, Cadance Wrightsman and Aftin Griffin won the co-ed 4x200 relay.

Kale Skiles, L.J. Hillis, Jayden Ramer and Ben Jay took second in the 3,200 relay. Hillis, Jay, Young and Luke Sparks were second in the 1,600 relay. Skiles, Hillis, Jay and Frey were second in the distance medley. Jaden Figueredo, Sparks, Frey and Levine were third in the 400 relay. Young, Figueredo, Sparks and Frey were third in the sprint medley. And Matthew Wallace, Colton Copeland, Levine and Daniel Guijosa Manzano were fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Skiles was third in the 1,600 and Wallace was third in the 100 hurdles.

"We did not earn a lot of first-place finishes in this meet, but we focused on being in the top three in a lot of events," Cass coach Matthew Benner said. "Pioneer was tough and was able to take most of the first-place finishes in the relays, but most of the time we were able to finish second or third."

Monrovia won the girls side of the meet with a score of 151. Pioneer was second (101), Eastern third (81), Cass fourth (63), Peru sixth (30) and Tri-Central eighth (20).

BOYS GOLF

LOGANSPORT INVITE

Lewis Cass posted a score of 328 to edge Logansport by two shots for the title in the 16-team tournament at Dykeman Park Golf Course. Rochester placed third behind Logansport with a 330 by the fifth-score tiebreaker. Pioneer placed sixth (367), Winamac placed seventh (373) and Caston placed 16th (424).

Cass' Rylan Stoller was medalist with a 76. Also for the Kings, Michael Myers shot 83, Nolan Hines 84 and Garrett Helvie 85.

Graham Taylor shot 79 to finish tied for fourth among individuals to lead Logansport. He was followed by Evan Brandstatter (83), Louis Rozzi (84), Eli Baldwin (84) and Logan Lange (90).

SOFTBALL

BEN DAVIS TOURNEY

Logansport (11-2) went 3-1 in Indianapolis to place third.

Logan opened with a 13-3 loss to Class 3A No. 11 Western Friday. Adrienne Scott, Aracyn Good, Natalee Packard, Tatianna Jones, Bella Nicoles, Brooklyn Hagerty and Kellyn Cripe collected hits for Logansport. Scott, Jones and Nicoles drove in runs. Western went on to beat Terre Haute North 11-10 in eight innings to win the tournament Saturday night and improve to 11-0.

Logan beat Ben Davis 3-2 in the first game Saturday. Brooklynn Hagerty struck out 12 in the victory. Hagerty allowed two earned runs on three hits. The Lady Berries scored in the second inning when Packard tripled off the right field wall. She scored to tie the game on a RBI single by Hagerty. The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the third but Logansport answered in the top of the fourth. Packard led off the inning with a walk and Jones' infield single put runners at first and second. Packard stole third and was then driven home by sacrifice fly by Jocelynn Vincent. Jones later scored on a wild pitch to give Logansport a 3-2 lead. Jones had two hits to lead the Lady Berries.

Logan beat Indianapolis Chatard 13-3 in final pool play game. Hagerty drove in five runs for the Lady Berries on a two-run home run in the first, a two-run single in the second and an RBI single in the sixth. Packard earned the win for Logansport. She allowed three hits, three runs (none earned) over six innings, striking out seven. Scott, Packard, Hagerty, Nicoles, Jones and Cripe collected multiple hits apiece. Logansport totaled 14 hits against Bishop Chatard pitching.

Logansport beat Martinsville 7-2 in the third-place game. Hagerty picked up her second win of the day. She gave up two earned runs over seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. Logansport took the lead in the top of the first inning scoring three runs. Packard double in a run. Jones hit a two-out RBI single to center. Packard homered to left center field in the third. Packard led off the fifth inning with her second double of the game and later scored on a Jones infield single. Logansport capped off the scoring in the seventh when Good smashed a double to right center. Nicoles knocked in Good with a double to center. Packard had two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs on the day.

KOKOMO TOURNEY

Class A No. 5 Caston (8-2) went 2-1 at the tourney to place third.

The Comets opened with a 9-7 win over Westfield on Friday. Addison Zimpleman got the win in the circle, striking out seven, walking eight and giving up eight hits. She had a home run, single and two RBIs at the plate. Macee Hinderlider went 3-for-4 and had an RBI. Isabel Scales went 3-for-4. Kylee Logan went 2-for-4. Annie Harsh had a sac bunt. Makena Middleton and Natalie Warner each added a single.

The Comets lost to Class 4A No. 7 South Bend St. Joseph 19-3 on Saturday. Zimpleman had a home run and single. Scales had two singles and two RBIs. Harsh had two singles. Warner had an RBI single. Warner took the loss, striking out two, walking two and giving up 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Hinderlider pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. St. Joe defeated Bellmont 10-0 in the championship game.

Caston beat Kokomo 10-9 in the third-place game. Zimpleman had a home run and a single. Logan had a home run and two RBIs. Hinderlider had a two-run home run and single. Scales had an RBI double and single. Middleton and Warner each had a single. Zimpleman got the win in the circle, pitching 3 1/3 innings. She struck out three, walked two and gave up four hits. Hinderlider got the save, pitching 3 2/3 innings. She struck out two, walked three and gave up four hits.

PIONEER SPLITS

Class 2A No. 10 Pioneer split a three-way with Plymouth and Whiting Saturday at Herk Hoffman Field.

Pioneer dropped a 7-6 decision to Plymouth. Lois Layer had a home run, double and five RBIs. Kylie Attinger had two singles. Layer took the loss with eight strikeouts while allowing eight hits.

Pioneer turned around and beat Whiting 16-5 in five innings. Attinger had four hits and three RBIs. Casey Webb had a home run and three RBIs. Kamryn Newby had three hits and two RBIs. Ava Ott had a double, single and three RBIs. Addie Cripe had two hits. Katelynn Haynes got the win with four strikeouts and allowing six hits.

Pioneer (9-2, 3-0 HNAC) pummeled LaVille 25-1 Friday night in Lakeville. Layer had three home runs, a single and nine RBIs. Ava Beasy had three singles, two doubles and two RBIs. Attinger had three singles and three RBIs. Addison Kennell had two doubles and two RBIs. Emma Sells added a double and RBI. Layer fanned four in two innings. Haynes fanned six and allowed one hit in three innings.

KNOX 9, WINAMAC 8

Winamac's comeback during a wild seventh inning fell just short at the new field at WCHS. Knox scored four runs in the top of the inning to take a 9-3 lead before Winamac rallied for five in the bottom of the frame before falling just short.

Linzy Walters went 4-for-4 with two runs scored for the Warriors (4-4, 1-2 HNAC). Corrin Combs had a double, single and two RBIs. Maggie Smith, Brody Goodman and Brooke Rausch added two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

LOGAN SPLITS WITH BC

Logansport split a doubleheader with Benton Central Saturday at Jim Turner Field.

The Berries dropped the opener 11-3. Logan pitchers walked nine Bison hitters in the first four, six of which later scored. Aiden Swank pitched the final three innings allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and four strikeouts. Logan was held to just four hits in the contest. Deagan Kitchel had a single and a double, Dylan Pearson had a single and Cooper Smith added a single.

Logan beat BC 6-4 in game two. Logan got a solid pitching performance from sophomore Josh Middleton who earned his first varsity win. Middleton threw a complete game allowing four runs (one earned) on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Logan's offense continued to struggle and had five hits in the contest. Sophomore Bryson Herr had a home run and single. Carson Dubes added a single. Cooper Smith had a single, sac fly and three RBIs. Cayden Walker had a single and two RBIs.

Logan dropped a 3-2 game to Peru Friday at Turner Field. Micah Rogers got the start and threw a complete game allowing three runs (two earned) on just six hits, walking two and striking out two. Logan hitters collected nine hits but could not get the big hit when it counted. Isaac Russell had a hit. Pearson and Kitchel each had an RBI double. Smith had a double and single. Jake Fincher, Walker, Rogers and Herr each added a single.

Logan (6-9) travels to Plymouth on Thursday.

CASTON SPLITS WITH NJ

Caston (4-6, 3-1 HNAC) split a twinbill with visiting North Judson.

North Judson took game one 5-2. Ryan Spin had two hits and an RBI for Caston. Gavin Mollenkopf, Noah Herd and Pete DuVall each added a hit. DuVall allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks, striking out seven in seven innings.

Caston bounced back with an 18-5 win in six innings in game two. DuVall had a double, single and two RBIs. Caleb Stinson had two hits and three RBIs. Talon Zeider, Isaac Craig, Grant Yadon, Spin, Edison Byrum and Eli Holloway each added a hit. Lance Hanna scored four runs. Zeider got the win, allowing five runs (none earned) on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Hanna pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

WINAMAC SWEEPS TRITON

Winamac (4-3, 3-1 HNAC) swept a conference doubleheader at Triton.

The Warriors won game one 5-2. Addison Allen pitched six scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed five hits and four walks and struck out five. Max Gearhart allowed two runs on four hits in the seventh. Cash Roth had three hits and an RBI. Brayden Mathias had a double, single and run scored. Wyatt Wheeler had two hits and an RBI. Allen and Conner Burton added a hit apiece.

Winamac won game two 4-0 behind a one-hit shutout by junior Brody Wenzler. He walked one and fanned nine. Wheeler went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Mathias had a single and RBI. Roth and Allen each added a single.

LAVILLE SWEEPS PIONEER

Pioneer (3-6, 1-3 HNAC) dropped a pair of league games at LaVille.

The Panthers dropped game one 2-1 when the Lancers scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Brayden Erickson took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk, striking out 11. Eli Guffey went 3-for-4 with a double and run scored to lead the Panthers at the plate. Drew McKaig, Brodie Howard and Tyler Zellers added a hit apiece.

LaVille took game two 10-2 as eight of the 10 runs the Panthers allowed were unearned. McKaig allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Dawson Eggers allowed six unearned runs on four hits in two innings. Erickson had a double and two RBIs. Zellers, Malachi Leal and Noah Miller each added a hit.