Prep roundup: Bath beats another state-ranked opponent
May 4—BASEBALL
Bath 4, Minster 2
Skyler Lhamon had two hits and Joel Rasor scored twice for Bath in the win. Clay Boedicker threw a complete game and didn't allow an earned run.
Bath has now beaten state-ranked Lincolnview, Wapakoneta and Minster in the last three days.
Wayne Trace 8, LCC 7
Michael Quatman had three hits, scored three runs and recorded two RBI in LCC's loss.
Riverdale 6, Kenton 3
Luke Leffler and Alex Beach both drove in a run for Kenton in the loss.
St. Marys 19, Spencerville 0
Kasey Gross and Joel Kogge drove in three runs each for St. Marys.
Coldwater 5, Lincolnview 4
Aaron Kaup got the win and four different players drove in runs for the Cavaliers.
Liberty-Benton 11, Kalida 2
Jarrett Haan and Seth Elchert combined to throw a no-hitter for Liberty-Benton.
Zach Elhert homered and drove in five runs.
Upper Scioto Valley 4, Arcadia 2
Wyatt Davis drove in two runs for the Rams and Maddox Underwood threw a complete game, struck out nine hitters and held Arcadia to a pair of earned runs.
Columbus Grove 5, St. John's 0
Fort Loramie 2, Marion Local 1
Lima Senior 8, Elida 4
Defiance 2, Bryan 0
Ada 14, Vanlue 1
Pandora-Gilboa 8, Jefferson 4
Paulding 8, Continental 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 5, Ridgedale 2
SOFTBALL
Allen East 9, Perry 1
Savana Brooks had three hits including a home run with two RBI and Aniyah Prowant went 4 for 4 for Allen East.
Lexanna Lee and Hannah Johnson were responsible for Perry's two hits.
Lincolnview 6, Wayne Trace 4
Sydney Fackler picked up the win and Ashlyn Price had four hits and drove in two runs for Lincolnview.
Delphos Jefferson 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Kyrstin Moore threw all six innings, allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters in the win over Ottawa-Glandorf.
Gianna Lee and Avery Rahrig both had two hits and recorded two RBI for the Wildcats.
LCC 6, Columbus Grove 3
Emma Skinner threw a complete game and struck out 14 batters in LCC's three-run victory.
Riverdale 7, Kenton 6
Brynn Butler, Riley Totten, and Macee Heckathorn each had two hits for Kenton in the walk-off loss.
Bath 23, Bluffton 0
St. Marys 21, Spencerville 2
South Adams 9, Fort Recovery 1
Arcanum 16, Marion Local 6
Anna 8, St. Henry 7
Ada 2, Vanlue 1
Patrick Henry 17, Pandora-Gilboa 2
Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Upper Scioto Valley 2
Crestview 14, Leipsic 2
Defiance 6, Wapakoneta 0
Van Wert 4, Shawnee 2