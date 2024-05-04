Prep roundup: Bath beats another state-ranked opponent

May 4—BASEBALL

Bath 4, Minster 2

Skyler Lhamon had two hits and Joel Rasor scored twice for Bath in the win. Clay Boedicker threw a complete game and didn't allow an earned run.

Bath has now beaten state-ranked Lincolnview, Wapakoneta and Minster in the last three days.

Wayne Trace 8, LCC 7

Michael Quatman had three hits, scored three runs and recorded two RBI in LCC's loss.

Riverdale 6, Kenton 3

Luke Leffler and Alex Beach both drove in a run for Kenton in the loss.

St. Marys 19, Spencerville 0

Kasey Gross and Joel Kogge drove in three runs each for St. Marys.

Coldwater 5, Lincolnview 4

Aaron Kaup got the win and four different players drove in runs for the Cavaliers.

Liberty-Benton 11, Kalida 2

Jarrett Haan and Seth Elchert combined to throw a no-hitter for Liberty-Benton.

Zach Elhert homered and drove in five runs.

Upper Scioto Valley 4, Arcadia 2

Wyatt Davis drove in two runs for the Rams and Maddox Underwood threw a complete game, struck out nine hitters and held Arcadia to a pair of earned runs.

Columbus Grove 5, St. John's 0

Fort Loramie 2, Marion Local 1

Lima Senior 8, Elida 4

Defiance 2, Bryan 0

Ada 14, Vanlue 1

Pandora-Gilboa 8, Jefferson 4

Paulding 8, Continental 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 5, Ridgedale 2

SOFTBALL

Allen East 9, Perry 1

Savana Brooks had three hits including a home run with two RBI and Aniyah Prowant went 4 for 4 for Allen East.

Lexanna Lee and Hannah Johnson were responsible for Perry's two hits.

Lincolnview 6, Wayne Trace 4

Sydney Fackler picked up the win and Ashlyn Price had four hits and drove in two runs for Lincolnview.

Delphos Jefferson 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Kyrstin Moore threw all six innings, allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters in the win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Gianna Lee and Avery Rahrig both had two hits and recorded two RBI for the Wildcats.

LCC 6, Columbus Grove 3

Emma Skinner threw a complete game and struck out 14 batters in LCC's three-run victory.

Riverdale 7, Kenton 6

Brynn Butler, Riley Totten, and Macee Heckathorn each had two hits for Kenton in the walk-off loss.

Bath 23, Bluffton 0

St. Marys 21, Spencerville 2

South Adams 9, Fort Recovery 1

Arcanum 16, Marion Local 6

Anna 8, St. Henry 7

Ada 2, Vanlue 1

Patrick Henry 17, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Crestview 14, Leipsic 2

Defiance 6, Wapakoneta 0

Van Wert 4, Shawnee 2