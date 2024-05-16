Premier League's Masters to watch Arsenal v Everton

Richard Masters was appointed as Premier League chief executive on a permanent basis in December 2019 after initially taking interim charge [Getty Images]

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend title-chasing Arsenal's final game of the season with Everton on Sunday.

Masters' decision to visit Emirates Stadium instead of watching leaders Manchester City's home game with West Ham means he will not present the Premier League trophy to Pep Guardiola's side should they win.

City, who were hit with 115 Premier League charges for alleged financial irregularities over a year ago, lead Arsenal by two points and will win a record fourth consecutive title with victory over the Hammers at Etihad Stadium.

City have strongly denied any wrongdoing. It is not known when a hearing against them may take place.

Arsenal could still win their first title in 20 years if they beat Everton and City fail to claim three points against West Ham.

All 10 Premier League matches on the final day of the season will kick off at 16:00 BST on Sunday.