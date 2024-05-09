Premier League 2023-24 season award nominees: Who should win?

The Premier League award nominees for the 2023-24 season player, young player and manager of the season have been announced and there is plenty of debate around who should win the awards.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal and Manchester City dominate the nominees thanks to their incredible campaigns, while Liverpool and Aston Villa also feature heavily and there are no real consensus picks for all three awards. Seriously.

Below is a look at the nominees and a selection for who should win each award.

Who should be named Premier League player of the season?

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

The correct answer here is Declan Rice or Ollie Watkins given that they've both exceeded expectations massively and for how consistent they've been. But with the pressure on Declan Rice after his $125 million transfer to Arsenal last summer, the way he has settled in and taken his game to a new level, gives him this award. To be fully transparent, I voted for Rice as my men's player of the year in The Football Writers' Association player of the season vote. He has given Arsenal the solidity they needed defensively and is the perfect player to dovetail with Martin Odegaard in midfield, while Rice has also added more goals and assist to his game this season. He has become the complete midfield player in a Roy Keane or Patrick Vieira way and Rice makes every player around him better.

Who should be named Premier League young player of the season?

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Kobbie Mainoo (Man United)

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham)

The criteria for this award (aged 23 or younger at the start of the season) probably needs to change because there are some huge names on this list. As goos as Saka, Haaland, Foden, Saliba and Isak have been, the correct answer is: Cole Palmer. Scoring 20+ goals in your first season as a starter, at a brand new club, with huge problems at that club due to injuries and Mauricio Pochettino trying to usher in his philosophy in his first season in charge, is mind-blowing. Palmer, who just turned 22, took the brave decision to leave City for more minutes and it has worked out brilliantly. The confidence he has is infectious. I actually selected him to be my young player of the season at the start of the campaign after watching him rip it up for England's U21 side last summer. But I expected it to be at Man City. The fact he's done so well at Chelsea and become their main man, all while staying true to his unique style and swagger, makes it even better.

Who should be named Premier League manager of the season?

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Arteta, Guardiola and Klopp have been tremendous this season, especially Arteta given that Arsenal have maintained their upwards trajectory and have pushed City even closee for the title. But this award has to go to Unai Emery. Aston Villa finishing fourth in the Premier League (soon to be confirmed) is a wonderful story. Yes, they have spent big, but they've also done so in a controlled and smart manner. Emery's tactics are perfect for Villa's players and vice versa. Villa are fun to watch, Emery is getting every ounce out of them and the Spaniard has proved all of his doubters from his time at Arsenal wrong. Emery and Villa are the perfect fit and he has done the best managerial job in the Premier League this season. It really is that simple.

