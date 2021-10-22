Predicting how each Big 12 team will do during Week 8

While there are currently two clear-cut teams at the top of the Big 12 conference, there is a group of teams bunched in the middle that have a chance to cause havoc if they beat those teams.

The state of Oklahoma is riding high at the moment. Oklahoma is sitting atop the Big 12 and is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, while Oklahoma State, who is also undefeated, is No. 2 in the Big 12 and ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Every other team in the middle group of the Big 12 standings right now, such as Baylor, Iowa State, Texas, and Texas Tech are all hoping for the Oklahoma schools to be knocked off in order to give themselves a chance for the conference title.

While Kansas likely won’t knock off the Sooners this week, Oklahoma State has a very interesting game against Iowa State that could mark the beginning of the aforementioned chaos.

After last week’s predictions I am 24-13 on the season. Here are my predictions for how Week 8 will shape up, excluding Texas as they are on a much needed bye week.

TCU vs. West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Both these teams have been disappointing this season, as many people, myself included, thought that TCU would be contending for a top spot in the Big 12. West Virginia was also viewed as a dark horse to compete in the Big 12 title this year, but both schools have sputtered up to this point.

TCU’s defense has not nearly been as good as ones they have had in the past, as they are giving up 445 yards a game and have been absolutely decimated by other team’s running backs. West Virginia on the other hand has had poorly timed turnovers, and has been on the wrong end of three games decided by six or less points. I think TCU has the better team, and just need to step it up on defense. They hopefully will have star running back Zach Evans back, who did not suit up against Oklahoma in the blowout loss.

Prediction: TCU 34, West Virginia 18

Kansas vs. #3 Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Poor Kansas…they will be on the wrong end of an Oklahoma team that recently just figured out what works best for them when they benched Spencer Rattler.

The Sooners’ offense is dynamic with Caleb Williams at quarterback as he is a true dual-threat that can outrun anyone, or launch a 60-yard bomb down field if needed. Oklahoma is as hot as they come, as they had a huge come from behind victory over Texas, thrashed TCU, and now play the worst team in the Big 12. Kansas’ offense just not have the firepower to keep this close in the first half, let alone a whole game. This will be an easy win for Oklahoma, and it will likely be so big Spencer Rattler will get some playing time.

Prediction: Oklahoma 55, Kansas 13

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This game may be the closest game of the week, as the 5-2 Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to hang around in the Big 12, whereas Kansas State is looking to get back above .500.

Kansas State is on a three-game losing streak, playing both of the Oklahoma schools, and dropping a game to Iowa State last week. They just have not been able to recreate that success they were having in the first three games of the season. The offense seems to be somewhat limited, but Texas Tech has also not been the most dynamic. Although Texas Tech has the better record, they have already played the two worst teams in the league. I expect their season to take a turn for the worst very soon, as after this game they play the top four schools in the Big 12. This game essentially could be their final chance to guarantee a bowl appearance, so the stakes are high.

Prediction: Texas Tech 30, Kansas State 28

Iowa State vs. #8 Oklahoma State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

If you told me at the beginning of the season this matchup would feature a top-10 team, I would have assumed it was Iowa State and not Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State has been riding Jaylen Warren as much as possible in their last four games, as 27 was the least amount of carries he received. They essentially have to, as Spencer Sanders and their passing game is as ineffective as they come. This will be a tough matchup for Warren, as Iowa State is home to one of the best run defenses in the nation. The Cyclones seem to be still figuring it out in a way, but ever since their loss to Baylor, they have been playing better. I think they pull off the upset over Oklahoma State, who has not shown the ability to beat anyone through the air.

Prediction: Iowa State 28, Oklahoma State 21

