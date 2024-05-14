- No. 17 Arizona takes series versus Utah, sits atop Pac-12 standingsNo. 17 Arizona baseball beat Utah 10-4 to win the series at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 11, 2024. Brendan Summerhill had three hits, a home run and four RBIs for the Wildcats. Kai Roberts had four hits and two RBIs for the Utes.1:59Now PlayingPaused
- Despite ‘feeling great', Zack Wheeler frustrated with his command on SundayThe Phillies' ace was asked about if he and Garrett Stubbs were on the same page against the Marlins.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/despite-feeling-great-zack-wheeler-frustrated-with-his-command-on-sunday/584265/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Despite ‘feeling great', Zack Wheeler frustrated with his command on Sunday</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:09Now PlayingPaused
- Rooker's two-run shot in eighth closes gap vs. MarinersBrent Rooker hits a two-run homer in the eighth inning to cut the Athletics' deficit in half vs. the Seattle Mariners.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/brent-rooker-highlights-videos-homer-2/1734315/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Rooker's two-run shot in eighth closes gap vs. Mariners</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:22Now PlayingPaused
Preakness Stakes 2024 preview: Mugatu
Drew Dinsick is wary of Mugatu's inconsistency but likes him as a play in your exotics during the 2024 Preakness Stakes.