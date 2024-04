Have your say on Praise and Grumble

[BBC]

Following Stoke City's 1-0 win at Southampton, Steven Schumacher's side will now be preparing for their final game of the season against Bristol City on Saturday.

Lucas Yeomans is back with Praise and Grumble tonight on BBC Radio Stoke at 18:00 GMT where you can have your say on the club securing Championship safety.

Call the show to give your thoughts on 0800 121 8080 or listen to it online shortly after broadcast here.