Potter urges Rangers to 'puts things right' after title pain

Rangers manager Jo Potter says it was "important" her side felt the disappointment of losing the league last weekend as they look to end the season on a high with Scottish Cup glory.

Celtic were crowned champions, winning the title on goal difference, but Potter insists her side must use that feeling as fuel for Sunday's Hampden meeting with Hearts.

"I wanted the players to feel the disappointment of the weekend, it was important," she said.

"We spoke after the game on Sunday, it wasn’t a nice feeling to have but it’s important for us to feel it, to remember it.

"It’s good that you can have a cup final to really look forward to. If that had been our parting note on Sunday it would have been tough because you can’t put anything right again and have another good feeling until next season.

"But we have the opportunity to do that again on Sunday. It was important for us to park it, put it to bed, feel it live it and not want to feel it again."