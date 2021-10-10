Potential targets for the LSU Tigers at head coach

No, the LSU Tigers have not moved on from Ed Orgeron as the head coach. However, one can’t possibly think it is anything but a foregone conclusion at this point.

The Tigers went on the road to Lexington, Kentucky, and lost a game they couldn’t afford to lose. Looking at the schedule, every remaining team has a winning record with the exception of UL-Monroe. It isn’t looking too grand for the LSU football program. The remaining opponents have a combined 23-11 record.

It is very likely following the upset win by Texas A&M, all but ULM will be in the top 25 when the polls are released on Sunday morning. It is also likely that LSU will not be favored by win probability metrics in any game except the nonconference finale in late November.

Here is how the upcoming schedule breaks down:

Opponent Wins Losses vs Florida 4 2 at Ole Miss 4 1 at Alabama 5 1 vs Arkansas 4 2 vs UL-Monroe 2 3 vs Texas A&M 4 2

Sitting at 3-3, it is hard to fathom the Tigers will win more than a couple of these games. Anything is possible, but with another dreadful performance, faith is wearing thin. It seems 5-7 or 6-6 might be the ceiling. It isn’t just the record but how this team has looked in the past 16 games that make many believe that Orgeron is likely done in Baton Rouge.

The team last year had many people thinking he might be one and done after winning the title in 2019. He wiped the staff clean, and here we are halfway through the season at 3-3.

We compiled a list of potential targets for the LSU Tigers and athletic director Scott Woodward.

Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Can we start with anyone but Joe Brady for a potential replacements list? The head coach stated in the offseason they wanted a Joe Brady offense. If that is still the case among the brass at LSU, call the mastermind behind the Tigers’ 2019 offensive explosion.

Does Brady want to come back to the college game? I’m not entirely sure but make him tell you no.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M head coach

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Since we’re on the subject of former LSU offensive playcallers, there is Jimbo Fisher. He doesn’t have a buyout, and he has a relationship with Woodward, who hired him at A&M.

This feels like one of the longest of longshots, but college football is wild, so why not throw his name in there.

James Franklin, Penn State head coach

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This is a name we have seen tossed around for the opening at USC, and it would make sense to at least kick the tires on him. SEC fans know the name from his time at Vanderbilt. Franklin will not come cheap with a costly buyout, but one shouldn’t believe LSU will not at least try it. Scott Woodward has never had a problem going big game hunting.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Get your popcorn ready. This one would be a doozy, but it would make some sense. Ole Miss has a high-powered offense and would make for fun night games in Death Valley. He has Ole Miss among the 20 best programs in the country. What could he do with the Tigers? Plus it would make those LSU-Alabama games very interesting.

Kiffin is a character. Seems like he would fit in on the bayou.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati head coach

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a hot name for you, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. He has his team fresh off the upset win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Fickell also has his team in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs for the second-straight year out of the Group of Five.

Perhaps the LSU Tigers football program needs a no-nonsense kind of guy. His team plays with a level of physicality, something that seems to be missing in Baton Rouge.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Perhaps Bill O’Brien follows in the footsteps of Steve Sarkisian and gets a head coaching gig after going through Nick Saban’s coaching rehabilitation? O’Brien had a short run at Penn State as its head coach with a record of 15-9.

It seems crazy to think he immediately goes to LSU as a head coach, but wilder things have happened.

Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OK, this one might be a reach, but its worth kicking the tires on. Moore is one of the hottest names in the NFL right now. He has the Cowboys’ offense humming, but could his style be even better at the collegiate level?

It is doubtful Jerry Jones would let him out of Dallas without throwing money around, but it wouldn’t hurt to ask.

