Potential landing spots for Bears pending free agent Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears will have a number of notable free agents set to hit the open market, but none as big as wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson, who’s been with Chicago since 2018, has been their most consistent offensive weapon during that four-year span.

But Robinson appears ready to move on from the Bears following contract negotiation drama that earned him the franchise tag in 2021 and a down season that could impact his market value.

There are plenty of teams around the NFL who would benefit from a receiver like Robinson, including some teams with some young quarterbacks in place.

Here’s a look at some potential landing spots for Robinson in free agency:

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are a team desperate for help at wide receiver. Aside from DeVonta Smith, there’s not much in the receiver department, and Robinson would be just the cure. Robinson put up back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons on bad offenses, and he’s a young quarterback’s best friend. Jalen Hurts would have a go-to weapon that thrives in contested situations. Not to mention, Smith would certainly benefit from having an experienced receiver on the team.

Indianapolis Colts

While Carson Wentz’s future remains very much up-in-the-air, the Colts are in need of a top wide receiver. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis didn’t get much at the receiver position, where guys like Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell were near the top of the depth chart. Robinson would be a good fit for the Colts, and he could come at an affordable price following a down year with the Bears. Plus, he would be a nice complement to Pittman. For whoever is quarterbacking Indianapolis in 2022.

Miami Dolphins

As we saw with the Bengals, weapons are a young quarterback’s best friend. The Dolphins should do everything they can to add more weapons for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And luckily, they have the salary cap space to make a splash or two in free agency. Robinson would be a great fit in Miami alongside youngster Jaylen Waddle, who impressed as a rookie in 2021, and he could get the kind of contract he wasn’t able to get in Chicago as the Dolphins have around $61 million in available cap space.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson started his career with the Jaguars, and a potential Jacksonville homecoming could make sense. While Robinson endured some pretty bad quarterback play during his time there, things could be changing with the arrival of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson. With D.J. Chark potentially leaving in free agency, the Jaguars need to find a top target for Lawrence. Robinson would certainly fit the bill, and they have nearly $55 million in available cap space to pay Robinson handsomely.

Las Vegas Raiders

Following Henry Ruggs’ off-field trouble, the Raiders are in need of a No. 1 receiver for quarterback Derek Carr. Robinson would be a significant upgrade at receiver for Las Vegas, where he’d have an opportunity to thrive in what was one of the NFL’s top passing offenses last season. While Robinson struggled with a nagging hamstring injury and involvement on offense last year, he could find a fresh start with the Raiders. Robinson had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons on a bad offense. Imagine what he could do on a good offense.

Cleveland Browns

Regardless of who’s playing quarterback next year, the Browns have some major issues at wide receiver. With Jarvis Landry’s future up-in-the-air, Cleveland doesn’t have a top wideout on the roster. They’re expected to target receiver both in free agency and the NFL draft. While Baker Mayfield’s future is uncertain, Robinson has proved he can make even the worst quarterbacks look good. Robinson would be a great get fir the Browns, who have nearly $28 million in cap space.

Chicago Bears

While the likelihood isn’t high, the Bears haven’t ruled out a potential contract extension for Robinson under new general manager Ryan Poles. But when you’re looking to surround your young quarterback with weapons, Robinson is the kind of guy they’d be looking for in free agency. Robinson struggled developing chemistry on the fly with Justin Fields last year, but a full offseason to build that rapport would do wonders. Despite Robinson’s lack of involvement on offense last year, he remains a top wideout in the NFL.

