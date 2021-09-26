Potential Cardinals milestones within reach vs. Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 10 a.m. Arizona time on the road in Week 3, seeking to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

In today’s game, there are some achievements some Cardinals players can reach.

Check them out below.

Chandler Jones

With one sack, Jones will become the all-time franchise leader in sacks. He had 66 right now. Freddie Joe Nunn holds the official franchise record with 66.5. Nunn played 131 games. Today's game will be Jones' 72nd with the team. If he gets that sack, he will be the first player in team history to have at least six sacks through the first three games of a season.

Rondale Moore

He had 114 receiving yards in Week 2. If he reaches 100 receiving yards against the Jaguars, he would be the first rookie in franchise history to have consecutive 100-yard receiving games. He would be the first rookie since Anquan Boldin to have multiple 100-yard receiving games as a rookie and only the eighth in franchise history.

J.J. Watt

With a sack of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it will be the 41st quarterback he has sacked.

Kyler Murray

With a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown, Murray will have done so in each of the first three games of the season for the second straight year. Before Murray did it in 2020, only one other player ever had done it even once — Jack Kemp in 1965. Murray would be the first to do it twice. With at least two touchdown passes, he would become just the third player in franchise history to throw multiple TD passes in the first three games of a season. Carson Palmer did it in 2015 and Neil Lomax did it in 1984. Not even Kurt Warner did it.

