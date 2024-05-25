'Positive vibes' as Hearts head to Hampden with confidence

Hearts striker Kathleen McGovern insists her side "have to be confident" they can defeat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup final.

The Edinburgh side are in their first final and are looking to clinch their first trophy.

"The vibes have been really positive," McGovern told club media.

"We've had the game in sight for a wee while now and everyone is just raring to go.

"We have to be confident. We are not here to make up numbers either so we'll give it our best shot and see what happens.

"To win the Scottish Cup would be a big achievement for me so hopefully we can do the job on Sunday."