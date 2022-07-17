‘Poor execution’: Chase Elliott reacts to runner-up finish
Chase Elliott shows his disappointment with his second-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying 'poor execution' cost him a win.
Christopher Bell holds off Chase Elliott to become the 14th different NASCAR Cup winner this season, punching his ticket for a playoff berth.
Christopher Bell's crew chief tried to give him a little bit of coaching — some encouragement with about 40 laps left in the race and a victory and playoff spot at stake — and was promptly told, well, basically to shush. Bell explained later there so many laps left in the race, that he didn't need a reminder of how far the No. 20 Toyota had to go to reach the finish line. Plus, Bell already knew the way to reach victory lane at his favorite track.
Christopher Bell becomes the 14th winner in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, beating Chase Elliott for the win at New Hampshire.
Christopher Bell has quietly established himself as a New England force over the past three years coming up the NASCAR ranks and on Sunday afternoon, he convincingly earned his biggest triumph to date there, a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 and a ticket to the 2022 Playoffs. Bell led the last 42 […]
Listen in as Christopher Bell reacts to winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, locking himself into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Christopher Bell won Sunday's 318-mile race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup playoff field.
NASCAR disqualifies the cars of Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson after they failed inspection after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire.
A strong run in the race's final stage earned Christopher Bell a win in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing the Toyota driver into a playoff spot.
The NASCAR Cup Series' lone race this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a big opportunity for veteran drivers not yet locked into the playoffs.
