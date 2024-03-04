Poochie Snyder joins big names as winner of Ohio high school football coaches' award

Canton South senior quarterback Jack "Poochie" Snyder was presented a top honor by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association recently.

Snyder received the Art Teynor Award during the group's annual banquet. The tribute goes to the coaches' version of the top player in Ohio based on athletic, academic and character components.

Snyder broke Stark County records for passing yards and touchdowns during a four-year run capped by a 14-1 season in 2023, when Canton South enjoyed its first 10-0 regular season and reached its first Division IV final four.

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder spots a receiver against Sandy Valley, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Snyder played football, basketball and baseball for the Wildcats, and will focus on football at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

Last year's winner was Broc Lowry, who quarterbacked Canfield to a 2023 state championship.

Canton South football coach Matt Dennison talks to QB Poochie Snyder at Sandy Valley, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Other Stark County players to win the award were McKinley quarterback Alijah Curtis in 2019 and McKinley lineman Kenny Peterson in 1997. Other notable past winners include Findlay's Ben Roethlisberger in 1999, Glenville's Ted Ginn Jr. in 2003, and Mentor's Mitch Trubisky in 20212.

Teynor was one of Ohio's most respected football coaches. His long run at Dover St. Joseph included a Class A state poll championship in 1965. When St. Joseph and Dennison St. Mary's consolidated in 1970, he became head coach at Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school football coaches name Poochie Snyder top player