POLL: Should the Cardinals have released QB Colt McCoy?

The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. Among the moves they made, they released quarterback Colt McCoy.

McCoy worked all offseason and training camp as the first-team quarterback, but the decision was made to let him go and go with rookie Clayton Tune and newly acquired Josh Dobbs until Kyler Murray returns healthy from his torn ACL.

It was a surprise and it will cost the Cardinals. Of his $3.75 million scheduled salary in 2023, $2.25 million was fully guaranteed. He will be paid that much to not be on the team.

Do you agree with the move? Should the Cardinals have released him?

