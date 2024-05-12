Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 12)

Broward County’s best continued to deliver clutch performances in multiple sports last week as we approach the conclusion of the 2023-24 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 16, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Jason Wachs, West Broward, baseball: Wachs had a triple, two walks, and he finished with four RBIs and three runs scored in a regional quarterfinal win over Taravella and followed that up by going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI in a regional semifinal win over Columbus.

▪ Thomas Giltner, South Broward, baseball: Giltner went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Bulldogs to an 8-6 upset win over top-seeded Doral Academy. It was South Broward’s first ever regional playoff win.

▪ Koda Travers, American Heritage, softball: Travers struck out 16 and threw a two-hitter to lead the Patriots over Riviera Beach Suncoast in a Region 4-4A quarterfinal.

▪ Carlos Lugo, Calvary Christian, baseball: Lugo went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI and pitched four innings, striking out six and allowing one run on two hits and three walks to lead the Eagles to a 10-3 win over NSU University School.

▪ Kelsey Gonzalez, Somerset Academy, softball: Gonzalez went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI to lead the Panthers to a 4-1 win over Pompano Beach in a Region 4-4A quarterfinal.